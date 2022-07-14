Davidson, 28, says his feelings about fatherhood came from losing his own dad at a young age

Pete Davidson Wants His Future Kids to Grow Up with Their Dad and 'Watch Them Have What I Didn't'

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Pete Davidson has been wanting to be a dad for a long time.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, opened up about his thoughts on becoming a parent during his appearance on Kevin Hart's Peacock series Hart to Heart. Asked if having kids and getting married is a "priority now" — with a nod to his relationship with mom-of-four Kim Kardashian — Davidson revealed that he's been thinking about being a dad since he was a kid.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid,'" he said, noting how he once felt like fatherhood might not be his path.

"I don't like saying corny s—, the reasoning was like, I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now," he explained, referring to the death of his firefighter father in the Sept. 11 attacks. "It wasn't his fault; he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that."

When it comes to having kids himself, Davidson said, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pete Davidson Says He's 'Definitely a Family Guy' and Wants to 'Have a Kid': 'That'sLike My Dream' Credit: peacock

Elsewhere in the interview, Davidson spoke more about looking forward to a new "chapter" in his life. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny," said Davidson.

Hart, 43, then interjected, telling Davidson, "That's not super corny – that's the best goddamn thing you could do in life."

"It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude," continued the comedian. "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

He also noted getting married is "100 percent" connected to his desire to have children down the line.

"That's the way I hope it goes, you know?" he told Hart

100 reasons to love america Credit: Shutterstock

"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," said the insider, who noted that there is always security when Davidson takes the kids out. "Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It's very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete."