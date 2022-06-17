Disick has special nicknames for each of his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Pete Davidson Thought Reign Disick's Name was Actually Raymond Because of Scott Disick's Jokes

Scott Disick's many zany nicknames confused family newcomer Pete Davidson!

During the season finale episode of The Kardashians, Disick, 39, called his 7-year-old son Reign "Raymond" several times as he plays outside on a trampoline in the backyard.

The Talentless designer has special nicknames for all of his children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 43. He's been known to call 9-year-old daughter Penelope "Poosh" and "Peesh," and 12-year-old Mason "Marty."

On Friday, Kim Kardashian tweeted that boyfriend Davidson, 28, thought Reign's actual name was Raymond "for the longest time."

"Funny fact: Pete thought Reign's name was Raymond for the longest time because that's what @ScottDisick calls him all the time 😂," she wrote.

"Kim found a guy who's a great guy," he said. "He's so sweet. Like, does so much — picked us up from the airport the other day. Like, had the coffee she wanted, had a coffee for me. I didn't want to tell him it was the completely wrong one."

Disick added, "He's just a great person. And like, you can tell he cares about people's feelings."

The dad of three then mentioned how the Saturday Night Live alum "was supposed to come over" to his place to hang out. When Khloé, 37, asked if they were "besties," Disick responded: "Mm-hm."

"Bunk beds, the whole thing," he joked. "We have the best time together."

Last month, Disick rang in his 39th birthday with his kids in the Hamptons, days after his ex Kourtney wed Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. He reportedly began "distancing himself from the family" after the engagement, an insider previously told PEOPLE.