In a sneak peak of season 2 of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series on Peacock, which premieres on July 14, Davidson opened up about his aspirations to be a dad

Pete Davidson Says He's 'Definitely a Family Guy' and Wants to Have a Kid: 'That's Like My Dream'

Pete Davidson hopes to start a family of his own one day!

In a sneak peak of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series, which premieres on Peacock on July 14, the former Saturday Night Live star, 28, opened up about his desire to become a father, admitting that he's looking forward to eventually starting a new "chapter" of his life.

"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny," said Davidson.

Hart, 43, then quickly interjected, telling Davidson, "That's not super corny – that's the best godd--- thing you could do in life."

"It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude," continued the comedian. "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Davidson also admitted that despite him having a "not great" childhood, he considers himself a "family guy."

"Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister," he said earlier in the clip, referencing his younger sibling who was around "2 to 3 years old" at the time of his father's death. "Just did not handle it great. It was just like a f–-ing nightmare."

Davidson's father, Scott, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when he was just 7 years old.

"I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever," Davidson added. "But that weird s--- that it does to you, made me love comedy."

In 2018, The King of Staten Island star honored the memory of his father on the anniversary of his death, sharing several photos to commemorate his legacy.

"Can't believe tomorrow is going to be 15 years. Missing the legend !!! Thank u all for ur kind words and support as always #werememberthem," he wrote at the time.

"There's not a day that goes by where I dont think of u. Ur my hero. Cant wait to see u again someday," he added.

Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, who shares four children – Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9 – with ex Kanye West.

The Kardashians star revealed last month that she consulted a therapist before introducing her new boyfriend to her children.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during an appearance on Today.