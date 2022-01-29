Pete Davidson Meets John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Newborn Son Malcolm: 'Uncle Pete'
Pete Davidson is getting a glimpse at fatherhood.
The Saturday Night Live star, 28, met John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's newborn son Malcolm Hiệp in a cute video Mulaney, 39, shared Friday to his Instagram Story. "Uncle Pete!" he wrote with a photo of the new pals, which was set to the "F.U.N. Song" from Spongebob Squarepants.
Davidson sat on the couch with the 2-month-old in his lap, as Malcolm looked up at him. \
"Yeah, babies are all head," he jokingly observed to the new parents, who could be heard laughing in the background.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Mulaney and Munn, 41, welcomed their first child in November, a month after the former SNL writer spilled the news of their pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn later wrote, sharing the baby boy's first photo. Mulaney captioned his own post: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."
The couple celebrated Malcolm's 2-month birthday earlier this week. "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion," Mulaney wrote in a sweet tribute.
They had another celebrity playdate on Thursday, sharing photos from their visit with Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their 9-month-old daughter Lyla. "Malcolm met Lyla today," Munn captioned photos of the day.
"Sometimes all you need is mum time. Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he's perfect," Lo, 36, wrote with her own post. She and Golding, 34, welcomed their first child last March.