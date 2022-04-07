Pete Davidson Is 'Slowly Getting to Know' Kim Kardashian's Kids: Source

Kim Kardashian is introducing her four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — to her boyfriend Pete Davidson

Though the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, has already formed a bond with Kardashian's famous sisters and mother, a source tells PEOPLE that he's now getting to know her four children.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, is mom to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

"Pete is slowly getting to know Kim's kids too," the insider says. "They are not rushing it though."

Last month, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that she "tries to ignore" West's public comments and take the "high road" while co-parenting.

"I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best," the mom of four said. "I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."

The Kardashians star added that she believes the "challenge" of co-parenting is being placed in her life to teach her a lesson, adding that she's doing her best to "push forward."

Kardashian also spoke candidly about co-parenting with West in her recent Vogue interview , sharing that she always wants to be her "co-parent's biggest cheerleader" in front of the kids.