Pete Davidson Appears to Have a New Tattoo Featuring Kim Kardashian's Children's Initials

Comedian Pete Davidson already has a few tattoos dedicated to girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and now seems to have added another ink in honor of her and her children

The Saturday Night Live comedian was photographed last week sporting some new ink: a set of letters on his collarbone that appears to read "KNSCP," which fans believe stands for Kardashian and her four children, North, 8½, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

Pics of Davidson and his new tattoo surfaced on Friday when he and Kardashian were snapped as they left the Netflix is a Joke: The Festival event at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

The two officially made their red carpet debut together the next night while attending Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner together in Washington, D.C., though Davidson's ink was covered there by his shirt collar.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but if his tattoo is in fact an homage to the four children Kardashian shares with estranged husband Kanye West, it wouldn't be the first time Davidson documented his relationship to the reality star on his body.

He famously has two markings dedicated to Kardashian, including a clavicle tattoo that reads, "My girl is a lawyer."

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Pete Davidson Tattoo Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"That one is really cute," Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on DeGeneres' self-titled talk show in March. (While Kardashian has yet to officially become a lawyer, she passed the "baby bar" exam in December 2021 after multiple attempts.)

Davidson also has the word "KIM" on his chest — though as Kardashian clarified on Ellen, it "isn't a tattoo."

"It's actually a branding," she explained, noting that Davidson "wanted to do something that was really different" after getting other tattoos to celebrate their relationship.

"I think he was like, I want something that's there that I can't get rid of … because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up and I just wanted it there as a scar on me,' " Kardashian explained.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attendthe 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines in October 2021 after sharing an onscreen kiss on SNL while portraying iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin. Later that month, they sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

Fans are currently watching the early days of the couple's relationship on The Kardashians, the new Hulu reality series Kardashian stars in alongside her famous family.

And while a source told PEOPLE in April that Davidson had already formed a connection with Kardashian's sisters and mother, the insider revealed the King of Staten Island star was still building a bond with her four children.