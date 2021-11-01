The U.S. Transportation Secretary and his husband Chasten welcomed twins Joseph August and Penelope Rose in August

Pete Buttigieg's 2-Month-Old Son Spends First Halloween in the Hospital: 'Gus Has Been Having a Rough Go'

The Buttigieg family is spending Halloween in the hospital.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, 39, and his husband Chasten, 32, recently welcomed twins Joseph August and Penelope Rose in August. But on Sunday, Chasten announced on Instagram that 2-month-old Joseph had been hospitalized.

"Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates! 🎃🚗 🚧🚸," he captioned photos of the twins dressed up as orange traffic cones in a nod to the politician's mission to pass the nation's infrastructure bill.

"As you can see, we're spending this Halloween in the hospital," Chasten continued. "Gus has been having a rough go of it but we're headed in the right direction. We're so thankful for all of the love and support shown to our family these last few months. And also, for the dedicated and kind medical professionals who have helped take care of our two little pumpkins as they've grown stronger, healthier, and cuter."

In the first photo, Buttigieg can be seen smiling and holding one of his traffic cone-dressed twins in his arms.

In the second snapshot, the transportation secretary cradled baby Joseph in a hospital room, as the little one wrapped his hand around his dad's finger. The newborn appeared to be hooked up to hospital equipment, while Chasten placed his hand on the infant.

Buttigieg commented his husband's post with a jack-o-lantern emoji, while friends shared messages of support for the family in the comments.

"Sending so much love to Gus and you all. Love this pic!!❤️❤️❤️🎃🎃🎃🎃👼" wrote Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines.

Lucifer star Rachael Harris also commented, "Oh sweet Gus! So happy he's moving in the right direction.. love to all. Hugging you with my whole heart right this moment @chasten.buttigieg and @pete.buttigieg."

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, Buttigieg told anchor Dana Bash that the twins' costumes were Chasten's idea.

"So yeah, my husband Chasten found these ... it's a little hard to describe, but basically they're, like, these traffic cones. They're infrastructure. Basically they're going to be going as infrastructure," Buttigieg explained.

Earlier this month, the new dad gushed about parenthood on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "It's been wonderful," he said at the time. "It's everything people tell you to expect and more. I think the biggest thing that's surprised me is just how much joy there is, even sometimes in the hard parts."

"Don't get me wrong," he added with a laugh, "it's the most demanding thing I think I've ever done, that Chasten and I have ever taken on. It's just amazing."