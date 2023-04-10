Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Play with Their Twins at White House Easter Egg Roll: Photo

Chasten and Pete Buttigieg welcomed twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose in August 2021

Published on April 10, 2023 04:17 PM
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (R) and husband Chasten Buttigieg and their children Penelope and Gus attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn.
Chasen and Pete Buttigieg with their twins, Gus and Penelope. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty

Pete Buttigieg's twins had a fun-filled Easter at the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary, 40, and husband Chasten, 33, shared fun moments with their twins — Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose, 19 months — at the event, a tradition dating back to 1878.

The toddler twins could be seen taking in all the action alongside their dads, with Chasten also sharing some photos on Instagram Monday, writing, "Dad hip activated. 🐣."

In another shot, the family of four is joined by Buttigieg's mother, Anne Buttigieg, as they pose with the Easter bunny.

"What an eggcellent morning at The White House!" the caption read.

The family of four is known to be private, but Chasten did share a rare glimpse into his life as a dad over the holidays.

"My heart was unprepared for the joy that was Christmas morning with one year old twins," Chasten wrote on Twitter. "We are beyond blessed to have a home full of love and laughter today. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas from this living room full of happy babbles, box tunnels, and wrapping paper hats."

Buttigieg echoed his husband's message, writing: "It really is magical. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!"

