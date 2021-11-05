Pete Buttigieg's Baby Boy Goes Home After '3 Weeks In and Out of Hospitals': He's 'Doing Great'

The Buttigieg family is home together again after the hospitalization of their newborn baby boy.

On Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten, 32, offered an update on Twitter regarding their 2-month-old son Joseph "Gus" August, sharing that he has returned home and is "doing great" after spending time in the hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After 3 weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great!" Chasten wrote. "We're so relieved, thankful, and excited for him and Penelope to take DC by storm! Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers."

Chasten also went on to give a shout-out to the "countless medical professionals who helped Gus (and his dads and sister) along the way" as well as others who shared "stories from their NICU/PICU stays."

"Those were so comforting during such a scary time. Thank you for helping us feel less-alone amidst all of the anxiety and uncertainty," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The politician, 39, and Chasten welcomed twins Joseph and Penelope Rose in August.

Last week, Chasten announced on Instagram that baby Joseph had been hospitalized and would be spending his first Halloween in the hospital.

"Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates! 🎃🚗 🚧🚸," he captioned photos of the twins dressed up as orange traffic cones in a nod to the politician's mission to pass the nation's infrastructure bill.

"As you can see, we're spending this Halloween in the hospital," Chasten continued. "Gus has been having a rough go of it but we're headed in the right direction. We're so thankful for all of the love and support shown to our family these last few months. And also, for the dedicated and kind medical professionals who have helped take care of our two little pumpkins as they've grown stronger, healthier, and cuter."

In October, Buttigieg gushed about parenthood on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "It's been wonderful," he said at the time. "It's everything people tell you to expect and more. I think the biggest thing that's surprised me is just how much joy there is, even sometimes in the hard parts."