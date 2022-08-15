Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Celebrate Their Twins' First Birthday — See the Party Photos!

Pete Buttigieg's twins just hit a major milestone!

The U.S. Transportation Secretary, 40, and husband Chasten, 33, celebrated twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose over the weekend as they marked their first birthday.

On Sunday, Chasten shared sweet photos from the twins' outdoor birthday party on Instagram, featuring the little ones enjoying a blue-frosted birthday cake with their hands.

"Penelope's and Gus's 1st birthday party was a smashing success! We're so thankful for all of the love and guidance we've received over the last year. Onwards to 2!" he captioned the photos.

Penelope and Gus received birthday wishes from several of their dads' friends in the comments of the post.

"Happy Bday, P and G!!! So bummed we missed it! ❤️❤️," wrote Mandy Moore, while The Father of the Bride's Kimberly Williams-Paisley added, "Happy birthdays!!!! ❤️"

Last month, Chasten gave a glimpse into the early planning stages of the party.

"Sunday morning with the 1st birthday party planning committee," he captioned a cute photo of the twins and Pete enjoying time in the park together.

Pete shared the first family photo with his husband and their twins last September.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," he tweeted at the time.

The politician previously announced that he and Chasten were parents on Twitter in August 2021. "For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!" he wrote.