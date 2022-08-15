Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Celebrate Their Twins' First Birthday — See the Party Photos!

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten are parents to twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 04:15 PM
Chasten and Pete Buttigieg children Penelope and Gus celebrate their first birthday
Photo: Chasten Buttigieg/Instagram (2)

Pete Buttigieg's twins just hit a major milestone!

The U.S. Transportation Secretary, 40, and husband Chasten, 33, celebrated twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose over the weekend as they marked their first birthday.

On Sunday, Chasten shared sweet photos from the twins' outdoor birthday party on Instagram, featuring the little ones enjoying a blue-frosted birthday cake with their hands.

"Penelope's and Gus's 1st birthday party was a smashing success! We're so thankful for all of the love and guidance we've received over the last year. Onwards to 2!" he captioned the photos.

Penelope and Gus received birthday wishes from several of their dads' friends in the comments of the post.

"Happy Bday, P and G!!! So bummed we missed it! ❤️❤️," wrote Mandy Moore, while The Father of the Bride's Kimberly Williams-Paisley added, "Happy birthdays!!!! ❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Chasten gave a glimpse into the early planning stages of the party.

"Sunday morning with the 1st birthday party planning committee," he captioned a cute photo of the twins and Pete enjoying time in the park together.

Pete shared the first family photo with his husband and their twins last September.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," he tweeted at the time.

The politician previously announced that he and Chasten were parents on Twitter in August 2021. "For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!" he wrote.

Related Articles
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg Says His Twin Babies, 7 Months, Have Already Been to the White House
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg speaks at an LGBTQ Victory Fund event June 28, 2019 in New York. - At the event LGBTQ Victory Fund announced that it was endorsing Buttigieg for presidentAnnise Parker, president of the Victory Fund, celebrates with South Bend's Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg Doesn't Understand Senators' Reluctance to Support Marriage Protection: 'Vote Yes and Move On'
Chasten Buttigieg and Lauren Boebert
Chasten Buttigieg Calls Lauren Boebert Out for Father's Day Tweet: 'You Attacked My Husband'
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Reveal Their Twins' Names with First Family Photo: 'Beyond Thankful'
Pete Buttigieg Calls Parenting Twins 'Most Demanding Thing': 'Yet I Catch Myself Grinning Half the Time'
Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg, Dad to 9-Month-Old Twins, Addresses Baby Formula Shortage: 'Very Personal'
nancy pelosi, Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Spent COVID Quarantine Watching Hoops, 'All of 'Bridgerton' ' and the Fundraising Roll In
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Reveal Their Twins' Names with First Family Photo: 'Beyond Thankful'
Pete Buttigieg's Baby Boy Goes Home After '3 Weeks In and Out of Hospitals': He's 'Doing Great'
Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Glezman Buttigieg Halloween
Pete Buttigieg's 2-Month-Old Son Spends First Halloween in the Hospital: 'Gus Has Been Having a Rough Go'
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Reveal Their Twins' Names with First Family Photo: 'Beyond Thankful'
Pete Buttigieg Fires Back at Tucker Carlson After Paternity Leave Criticism: 'I'm Not Going to Apologize'
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg speaks at an LGBTQ Victory Fund event June 28, 2019 in New York. - At the event LGBTQ Victory Fund announced that it was endorsing Buttigieg for presidentAnnise Parker, president of the Victory Fund, celebrates with South Bend's Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg Says Tucker Carlson's 'Negativity' Toward His Parental Leave Was 'Unfortunate'
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Reveal Their Twins' Names with First Family Photo: 'Beyond Thankful'
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Reveal Their Twins' Names with First Family Photo: 'Beyond Thankful'
Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg Is Geeking Out on Infrastructure — and Being a New Dad and Settling Into D.C. It's Contagious.
nick cannon, Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon Praises Pregnant 'Super Woman' Abby De La Rosa as They Celebrate Twins' First Birthday
Michelle Yeoh
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 1st Birthday
The Sweetest Photos of Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith's Baby Boy, August
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce1zIQgPfuB/ shannonbeador Verified Happy Happy 18th Birthday to my adult twins Stella and Adeline! ❤️❤️ I am so proud of the young women you have become and I am beyond blessed to have you both in my life! May all of your dreams come true in the coming year!!! And a special thank you to @elizabethlynvargas for hosting us at her gorgeous La Quinta home!!! 🥰
Shannon Beador Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Twins as She Wishes Them a Happy 18th Birthday