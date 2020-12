Bronx Mowgli Wentz , 11 months, soaked up the sun and enjoyed a lift from Pete Wentz as they headed into Beverly Glen Mall for coffee and a snack on Saturday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

News broke late last week that Bronx’s mom, singer and actress Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, will be moving out of Melrose Place later this year, as her character of Violet has run its course.