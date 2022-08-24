Peta Murgatroyd Says She'll 'Take a Little Break' from IVF After Unsuccessful Embryo Transfer

Peta Murgatroyd is moving forward.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure in Garden Grove, California, on Tuesday, the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, shared what's next in her IVF journey.

Earlier in the day, the professional dancer revealed on Instagram that her most recent embryo transfer was unsuccessful.

"I'm feeling great today. I'm feeling really positive," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE on the carpet, "It's only been six days, but yeah, it has been a rough couple of days. But today I'm feeling great, spending time with my family. I just love to be grateful for it."

As for her next step, the star said she planned to "just to take a little break for a couple of months" before starting the process over again.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

At the event, Murgatroyd was joined by husband and DWTS alum Maks Chmerkovskiy and their 5-year-old son, Shai.

Speaking about their son, Maks told PEOPLE that Shai was excited for the fun family night out.

"He's been a great kid and you know, we had tough summer and he was amazing," he explained. "So he definitely earned it today."

On Monday, Murgatryod documented the first part of her recent embryo transfer in a video shared on Instagram.

"I tried to make this morning normal. I wanted to keep the vibes calm, the pressure low and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos. I showered, made coffee, we played Shai's favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day," she captioned the clip, which tracked the star along the day and concluded in her hospital room.

Murgatroyd also visited the beach, which she called her "healing ground."

"I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I'm good and ready to go," she wrote about her preparations. "I said my little prayers and we got on with our drive."

The dancer also shared glimpses from a hospital bed where she was administered Valium for the first time, adding "If y'all are Valium virgins like me, you will laugh your ass off as I get high pretty quickly."

"This experience was wild to say the least," she continued. "I'm still processing everything one day at a time and have loved taking you all along for the ride. Please stay with me, I need the love. Love Peta xo"

On Tuesday, Murgatroyd shared the emotional second part of her transfer day video, revealing that the embryo transfer from their first round of in-vitro fertilization was not successful.

"I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work," Murgatroyd shared at the beginning of a lengthy Instagram caption.

"But going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn't be right."

The video showed moments from the day when Murgatroyd and her husband were shown their embryo under a microscope. "This moment caught me off guard," the caption on the video read. "Seeing my baby got me so emotional. Everything felt so right."

The video showed the couple talking on their way home and their son giving Murgatroyd sips of water and covering her with a blanket as she lay in bed resting.

Murgatroyd called getting the heartbreaking news just 10 days after seeing her embryo "one of the saddest moments I'll never forget."

"That part was a moment in time where I saw my baby. It felt final, it felt like this was it," she wrote. "I got a little preview of them at the earliest stage of their life. It felt otherworldly special, I felt privileged. I really did think this was going to work."

"Looking into Maks eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together…just made this experience so worth it even though it didn't turn out how we had hoped," Murgatroyd continued. "I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process. To sit in my feelings, and feel what I need to, to start moving forward with an open heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She concluded the post by thanking everyone who has followed her journey and the team who has seen and cared for her through it.

"I will get my baby, just not right now," she said. "And to all the women who have gone through this multiple times over, I bow down. You're warriors and you give me strength everyday. This s--- ain't easy."