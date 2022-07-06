Peta Murgatroyd and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy recently opened up to PEOPLE about suffering three miscarriages in the last two years

Peta Murgatroyd Says Son, 5, Is 'Obsessed with Me Getting Pregnant' as She Continues IVF Journey

Peta Murgatroyd's little boy is ready to be a big brother.

On Wednesday, the professional dancer, 35, shared an update on her journey through in-vitro fertilization. Peta and fellow professional dancer husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, 42, are currently in the process of trying to conceive another baby together.

"Right now, it's just a waiting game," Murgatroyd shared on her Instagram Story. She went on to explain that she is waiting to find out how many of the embryos created are viable.

Until then, she is dealing with "constant checkups, constant bloodwork" and has to get a uterus lining test to check for cysts and a few progesterone injections before they implant embryos.

In her update, the dancing pro revealed that son Shai, 5, is "just obsessed with me getting pregnant."

"He is asking me every single day when the baby's going to be there," she says. "I said, 'Give it a couple of weeks.' Counting down the days. He's going to be the best big brother, I know it."

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE about her infertility journey, including three miscarriages, Murgatroyd revealed that Shai often asks about having a sibling.

"It was a lot some days," she admitted. "Very emotional because I didn't know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn't make it into this whole, 'Oh my God, we're having a baby,' thing. I just said, 'Be careful with Mummy's belly. She has a baby in there.' "

"I guess that's been another really hard part of it because he sees other kids with siblings," Murgatroyd shared.

"And of course when [the pregnancy] goes, I kind of just stop saying it and he stops asking. I never told him I lost them or how. I just stopped saying it. And then for a while he stopped asking about it."

Murgatroyd told PEOPLE that she's faced social media commenters criticizing her over Shai being an only child.

"There was one comment in particular: How could you not [have another child]?" Murgatroyd recalled. "The 'how could you not' threw me off the ledge. It was like, if only you knew what was actually going on with my family, you would never say that."

Since being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause a woman not to ovulate regularly, Murgatroyd is feeling positive about the journey to her second child.