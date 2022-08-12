Peta Murgatroyd Shares Update on IVF Journey: ‘Still Taking All My Shots’

Peta Murgatroyd is pushing through a painful part of the in-vitro fertilization process.

On Thursday, the professional dancer, 36, posted a video on her Instagram Story apologizing to fans for being "so MIA" recently. Saying she's been "just resting, positive thinking, doing all of those things, and just trying to catch up on work right now," she shared where she is at with the IVF process.

"Still taking all my shots, those big boy, progesterone shots, whew!" she said. "My ass is still like super hard in areas, and there's nothing I can do about it. I'm massaging it, I'm rolling out, I'm doing stuff but it just is what it is."

Referring to tips she's gotten from fans, she added, "I don't really know what else to do. I'm heating up the oil, I'm still icing my butt before I put it on, but it's great, everything is great."

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

In an Instagram video shared earlier this month, Murgatroyd spoke candidly about having a rough morning giving herself shots while husband Maks Chmerkovskiy wasn't home.

"This is the first time in this whole IVF thing where I've struggled a little bit," she admitted. "Obviously it's hardest at the end to get what you want, to get this beautiful baby."

Murgatroyd tearfully explained that she started progesterone injections that week and showed fans what the large needle looked like, noting it is an intramuscular injection that she had to give herself because Chmerkovskiy wasn't home at the time she needed to do it.

"I got up this morning and saw this in the package and was like, 'Oh my god,'" she said. "And it's in the butt, which is good but it's actually hard to turn around that much. I'm flexible but .... to bend my back around to get the meatiest part of the butt is like f---ing challenging. And of course, the whole needle needs to go in, you can't just do half."

Peta Murgatroyd poses at home with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy and son Shai. Amanda Friedman

At the time, Murgatroyd said that she's in the process of upping all her hormones as well. "I've quadrupled my estrogen, I'm still on aspirin, I'm starting antibiotics ... I've got three other pills to take, plus all this other vaginal stuff. It's a lot."

In June, the couple — who share son Shai, 5 — spoke candidly to PEOPLE about their fertility journey and the decision to start the IVF process.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited," said Murgatroyd, who doctors believe has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause ovulation issues, leading to infertility. "I'm in a much happier place. I got answers."