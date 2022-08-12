Peta Murgatroyd Shares Update on IVF Journey: 'Still Taking All My Shots'

Peta Murgatroyd and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy have been sharing her IVF journey publicly as they try for their second baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022 12:55 PM
Peta Murgatroyd Shares Update on IVF Journey: ‘Still Taking All My Shots’
Photo: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd is pushing through a painful part of the in-vitro fertilization process.

On Thursday, the professional dancer, 36, posted a video on her Instagram Story apologizing to fans for being "so MIA" recently. Saying she's been "just resting, positive thinking, doing all of those things, and just trying to catch up on work right now," she shared where she is at with the IVF process.

"Still taking all my shots, those big boy, progesterone shots, whew!" she said. "My ass is still like super hard in areas, and there's nothing I can do about it. I'm massaging it, I'm rolling out, I'm doing stuff but it just is what it is."

Referring to tips she's gotten from fans, she added, "I don't really know what else to do. I'm heating up the oil, I'm still icing my butt before I put it on, but it's great, everything is great."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peta Murgatroyd Shares Update on IVF Journey: ‘Still Taking All My Shots’
Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

In an Instagram video shared earlier this month, Murgatroyd spoke candidly about having a rough morning giving herself shots while husband Maks Chmerkovskiy wasn't home.

"This is the first time in this whole IVF thing where I've struggled a little bit," she admitted. "Obviously it's hardest at the end to get what you want, to get this beautiful baby."

Murgatroyd tearfully explained that she started progesterone injections that week and showed fans what the large needle looked like, noting it is an intramuscular injection that she had to give herself because Chmerkovskiy wasn't home at the time she needed to do it.

"I got up this morning and saw this in the package and was like, 'Oh my god,'" she said. "And it's in the butt, which is good but it's actually hard to turn around that much. I'm flexible but .... to bend my back around to get the meatiest part of the butt is like f---ing challenging. And of course, the whole needle needs to go in, you can't just do half."

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Shai
Peta Murgatroyd poses at home with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy and son Shai. Amanda Friedman

At the time, Murgatroyd said that she's in the process of upping all her hormones as well. "I've quadrupled my estrogen, I'm still on aspirin, I'm starting antibiotics ... I've got three other pills to take, plus all this other vaginal stuff. It's a lot."

In June, the couple — who share son Shai, 5 — spoke candidly to PEOPLE about their fertility journey and the decision to start the IVF process.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited," said Murgatroyd, who doctors believe has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause ovulation issues, leading to infertility. "I'm in a much happier place. I got answers."

Related Articles
Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional Talking IVF Struggles: ‘It’s the Hardest at the End'
Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional as She Talks About IVF Struggles: 'It's the Hardest at the End'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Walk Red Carpet for First Time Since Sharing Fertility News
Peta Murgatroyd shares first IVF injection round with fans https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfH1C5kFI8p/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Peta Murgatroyd Shares First Round of IVF Injections with Fans: 'Kinda Special and Incredible'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUjlMql37k/ petamurgatroyd's profile picture petamurgatroyd Verified A very up close and personal ultrasound appointment 🤣 Meet my follicles guys 🙋🏼‍♀️ @maksimc was only slightly traumatized by some “tools”! Sorry in advance @drmarksurrey for our immature humor 😬🤣
Peta Murgatroyd Shares IVF Update from Ultrasound Appointment with Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd, Shai
Peta Murgatroyd Says Son, 5, Is 'Obsessed with Me Getting Pregnant' as She Continues IVF Journey
Lolo Jones
Olympian Lolo Jones Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs in Tearful Video: 'I'm Running Out of Time'
Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann and husband Jay are pregnant
Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann and Husband Jay Expecting First Baby After IVF Journey
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson
Peta Murgatroyd Congratulates Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy on Baby News: 'Such a Dream'
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage While Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy Was in Ukraine
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Cherkovskiy & Shai
Peta Murgatroyd on How She Shared Miscarriages with Son Shai: 'I Didn't Know What to Tell Him'
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Maks Chmerkovskiy Felt 'Helpless' Being Separated from Wife Peta Murgatroyd During Miscarriages
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone Reveals She 'Lost 9 Children' Through Miscarriages: 'It Is No Small Thing'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock (13035523as) Larry English and pregnant Nicole Williams English walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion show The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, Runway, Miami Swim Week, The W Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 16 Jul 2022
'WAGS' ' Nicole Williams Reveals Pregnancy During Sports Illustrated Fashion Show — See Her Bump!
Kourtney Kardashian
Celebrities Who've Opened Up About Their Emotional IVF Journeys
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Relationship Timeline
Bria Mancuso gives birth
'Unpolished' 's Bria Mancuso and Husband Matt Welcome Daughter BellaMia: 'She's Here!'