Peta Murgatroyd Shares IVF Update from Ultrasound Appointment with Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy

"This is the first time Maks is here for one of the ultrasounds, so it's going to be good," Peta Murgatroyd said in an Instagram video posted Monday

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUjlMql37k/ petamurgatroyd's profile picture petamurgatroyd Verified A very up close and personal ultrasound appointment 🤣 Meet my follicles guys 🙋🏼‍♀️ @maksimc was only slightly traumatized by some “tools”! Sorry in advance @drmarksurrey for our immature humor 😬🤣

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUjlMql37k/ petamurgatroyd's profile picture petamurgatroyd Verified A very up close and personal ultrasound appointment 🤣 Meet my follicles guys 🙋🏼‍♀️ @maksimc was only slightly traumatized by some “tools”! Sorry in advance @drmarksurrey for our immature humor 😬🤣

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are giving their followers an inside look at the in vitro fertilization process.

The professional dancer, 35, and her husband, 42 — who are currently in the process of trying to conceive their second baby together — shared an Instagram video Monday from a recent ultrasound appointment that they attended together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A very up close and personal ultrasound appointment 🤣 Meet my follicles guys 🙋🏼‍♀️@maksimc was only slightly traumatized by some 'tools!' " Murgatroyd captioned the post.

"Sorry in advance @drmarksurrey for our immature humor 😬🤣," she added.

In the clip, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy updated followers from the doctor's office. "This is the first time Maks is here for one of the ultrasounds, so it's going to be good," the New Zealand native shared in the clip. "This is the last ultrasound before we find out what day we're doing the egg retrieval. I'm going to show you guys what my follicles look like... if it's not TMI."

According to global IVF agency Elite IVF, follicles are the fluid-filled sacs found in a woman's ovaries containing immature and developing eggs. Once they are grown to their full size, the follicle ruptures and releases a mature egg for fertilization.

Part of Murgatroyd's treatment involves a new nightly routine of two different injections.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Today is the first time I actually feel pregnant," Murgatroyd said her Instagram video on Monday.

"I'm not pregnant," she clarified. "I'm not sure what day it is, like the ninth day or the tenth day on these meds, so I feel like it's working because I feel like a pregnant person. My boobs are so sore."

After the appointment, Murgatroyd said that she and Chmerkovskiy were told by their nurse that they have "11 huge follicles in one ovary and 17 huge follicles in the other," adding: "Let's just have a lot of babies! Let's have a soccer team, what do you think?"

Murgatroyd, who shares 5-year-old son Shai with Chmerkovskiy, revealed to PEOPLE earlier this month she suffered a miscarriage while her husband was abroad in Ukraine, working as a judge on their version of Dancing With the Stars.

She explained to PEOPLE that she unknowingly miscarried in October 2021 after catching COVID-19. She remembered making the long-distance call to Chmerkovskiy from the doctor's office.

"I thought he was going to reveal some really bad news. I was like, 'What's wrong?' His face dropped," she recalled of that night. "He said, 'Did you know you were pregnant?' "

RELATED VIDEO: People Features: Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

"I ultimately had no idea [I was pregnant], which in hindsight was better for my recovery because I didn't have that super joyous moment of, 'I'm pregnant again!' " said Murgatroyd, who had started bleeding two days earlier but attributed it to her period. "I just had the moment of, 'You lost it.' "

After sharing last week that she started her first round of IVF treatment shots, Murgatroyd said she's excited for the future.