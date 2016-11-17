The Dancing with the Stars pro posed in just a bra and thong in a sexy new maternity selfie

Peta Murgatroyd and Her 'Buttercup' Are All Oiled Up in 33 Weeks Underwear Selfie

Peta Murgatroyd gave her baby boy a little TLC — and fans a lot to see — on Instagram, Thursday.

The Dancing with the Stars pro posed in just a bra and thong in a sexy new maternity selfie, showing off her glistening baby bump at 33 weeks. Murgatroyd’s hair was slicked back and she appeared to be wearing no makeup.

“Oiling this buttercup up,” wrote Murgatroyd, 30.

Murgatroyd — who is currently in her third trimester — and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy are getting closer and closer to becoming parents. Their baby boy is due in January.

“I hope I am 1/10th of what my father is,” Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE. “If that’s the case, then this kid will be the luckiest on the planet.”