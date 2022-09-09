Peta Murgatroyd Says Return to 'DWTS' Is Helping Her Find Joy After IVF: 'I'm Not Stressing'

Peta Murgatroyd shared that getting back to dancing is a welcome break from the last year, during a post-cast-reveal virtual roundtable

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 05:15 PM
PETA MURGATROYD
Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about her return to Dancing with the Stars.

On Thursday, ABC and Disney+ announced the latest celebrity cast members who will compete in the upcoming season of the reality dance competition show. Among the competitors is Murgatroyd, who will hit the dance floor with partner Jason Lewis.

Speaking with reporters at a DWTS Season 31 virtual press conference shortly after the cast announcement, Murgatroyd explained why now felt like a good time to return to the show.

"So much has been going on in the past year and a half with Maks [Chmerkovskiy] and myself and our family," she reflected. "Maks was in Ukraine with the war and then me with constant miscarriages, and now one failed [round of] IVF."

"I just took it upon myself to really go back to my roots," she continued. "After this first IVF failed, I was like, 'What do I want to do? Where am I most happiest so I can get through this and just feel good about life?' And I realized that I've just really missed dancing."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the global premiere screening of Great Wolf Entertainment’s “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure” at Great Wolf Lodge on August 23, 2022 in Garden Grove, California.
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Murgatroyd found that once she came back to dancing, she "fell back into it."

"It was the best decision I've made because I'm not stressing now," she explained. "It's not 'Oh my God, am I pregnant?' The constant worry about when the second baby's going to come. I think it's taking my mind off it and I'm doing what I love with a great guy."

With Murgatroyd in the ballroom, Chmerkovskiy is on "full daddy duty" at home with the couple's 5-year-old son Shai — who started kindergarten this week.

Peta Murgatroyd Says Missing Son Shai's First day of School Has Been a 'Tough Pill to Swallow'
Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

"He's such a proud daddy right now," Murgatroyd said of her husband. "He's on full daddy duty — no nannies, no grandparents around. It's all him right now. He's doing a really good job there."

In an Instagram Story earlier this week, Murgatroyd revealed she would be missing her little guy's first day of school on Tuesday because of promo work for the show this week.

"Missing Shai's first day of school tomorrow was a tough pill to swallow and a 'moment' for me. I haven't missed anything, ever," she revealed.

"And this is a big milestone. So I'm sad and just feeling blah. Lots of tears and kisses tonight."

