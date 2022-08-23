Peta Murgatroyd Posts Video from First Day of IVF Transfer: 'This One Is Gonna Stick'

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

On Monday, the professional dancer documented the first part of her embryo transfer day in a video shared on Instagram. Murgatroyd, 36, already has a 5-year-old son, Shai, with her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.

"I tried to make this morning normal. I wanted to keep the vibes calm, the pressure low and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos. I showered, made coffee, we played Shai's favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day," she captioned her video, which tracked the star along the day and concluded in her hospital room.

Murgatroyd also visited the beach, which she called her "healing ground,"

"I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I'm good and ready to go," she wrote about her preparations. "I said my little prayers and we got on with our drive."

The dancer also shared glimpses from a hospital bed where she was administered Valium for the first time, adding "If y'all are Valium virgins like me, you will laugh your ass off as I get high pretty quickly."

"This experience was wild to say the least," she continued. "I'm still processing everything one day at a time and have loved taking you all along for the ride. Please stay with me, I need the love. Love Peta xo"

Murgatroyd has been candid about her IVF journey with Chmerkovskiy, 42, and their quest to add to their family.

In an Instagram video shared earlier this month, she spoke movingly about having a rough morning giving herself shots of progesterone.

"This is the first time in this whole IVF thing where I've struggled a little bit," she admitted. "Obviously it's hardest at the end to get what you want, to get this beautiful baby."

Murgatroyd tearfully explained that she had started the progesterone injections that week and showed fans what the large needle looked like, noting it is an intramuscular injection that she had to give herself because Chmerkovskiy wasn't home at the time she needed to do it.

"I got up this morning and saw this in the package and was like, 'Oh my god,'" she said. "And it's in the butt, which is good but it's actually hard to turn around that much. I'm flexible but .... to bend my back around to get the meatiest part of the butt is like f---ing challenging. And of course, the whole needle needs to go in, you can't just do half."

Despite the challenges, the couple are optimistic about the future.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE in June, sharing that doctors believe the star has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause ovulation issues, leading to infertility. "I'm in a much happier place. I got answers."