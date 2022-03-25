Peta Murgatroyd shares 5-year-old son Shai Aleksander with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, who recently returned to Europe amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia

Peta Murgatroyd Posts Sweet and Silly Selfies with Son Shai, 5: 'Love Him So Much It Hurts'

Peta Murgatroyd loves life with son Shai Aleksander by her side.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 35, shared a series of sweet and funny shots of herself and her 5-year-old son in an Instagram post Thursday evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one photo, Murgatroyd smiled as Shai stuck out his tongue and made a funny face, and the mother-son duo sported silly expressions in another. A quick video showed the two laughing together as they used a scary face filter.

"My guy 😍 ," Murgatroyd began the caption of her post. "Always pulling a funny face and never serious unless he's in trouble 😂✌🏻."

"I love him so much it hurts. My twin," the proud mom continued. "Always and forever XO."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Murgatroyd shares her son — who was born in January 2017 — with husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy. Earlier this week, Murgatroyd opened up in a Q&A session on her Instagram Story about how she was feeling about her husband's decision to return to Europe amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy, 42, returned to the United States from Ukraine (where he was born and lived until age 14) earlier this month, to help refugees escape amid the ongoing war.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I feel ok. However there are so many 'things' going on," Murgatroyd wrote in response to a fan's question about how she felt about her husband going back to Poland. "At first I was nervous and unsure, and didn't want him to leave again. But I know he made the right decision."

"There wasn't a way that he could stay and watch. I'm just proud," she continued. "I have my anxious days though!"

RELATED VIDEO: Maks Chmerkovskiy Returns to Poland to Help Refugees Escaping Ukraine: 'It Is Getting Worse'

Murgatroyd also talked about how she hasn't shared any information about the recent events and violence in Ukraine with their son.

"I want to keep it that way until he's old enough to understand," she explained. "I don't see the point in putting worry into his little mind. I also don't want him seeing these images and for them to have a lasting impression. He's too young."

Though the dancer said she is unsure when her husband will return home, Murgatroyd voiced her faith in Chmerkovskiy "doing great things over there."

"I'm so proud of what he is doing," she said. "Of course, I miss him, and want him home with me, but the Ukrainian people need his help more!"

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.