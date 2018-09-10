Peta Murgatroyd Says She 'Absolutely' Wants More Kids, Responds to Mom Shamers: 'You Can't Win'

Peta Murgatroyd is excited to expand her family, but she doesn’t have an absolute deadline.

In a sit-down interview with PEOPLE Now, the 32-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro says she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy are “absolutely” planning on giving their 20-month-old son Shai Aleksander a sibling, and soon.

“I don’t know when that’s gonna happen with our schedules, but probably in six months’ time,” says Murgatroyd.

“I don’t want to leave it too late,” she explains of a potential second child.

The New Zealand-born star reveals that after receiving some flack for returning to DWTS after giving birth, she learned one crucial strategy: how to ignore it.

“I read [the comments], but it doesn’t really affect me anymore because I know that I’m a very hands-on mom,” she says. “I know that I’m always there for him and it was five hours out of my day that I didn’t see him.”

That doesn’t mean Murgatroyd is exempt from the dreaded mom guilt, though. She admits, “I did have some guilty moments when I missed him, but I also knew that if I didn’t get out of the house I probably would’ve gone a little crazy — [parenting]’s 24/7.”

“Mommy shaming is huge today. The other day, on Instagram, [commenters] were saying I looked too skinny, but I’ve actually put on 8 lbs.,” the mother of one continues. “You’re too skinny or you’re too fat. You can’t win.”