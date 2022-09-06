Peta Murgatroyd Says Missing Son Shai's First Day of School Has Been a 'Tough Pill to Swallow'

Peta Murgatroyd had to travel to New York City leading her to miss the "big milestone"

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 04:38 PM
Peta Murgatroyd Says Missing Son Shai's First day of School Has Been a 'Tough Pill to Swallow'
Photo: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd is dealing with some working mom guilt.

On Monday night, the Dancing With The Stars pro, 36, shared an airport selfie before heading to New York City, noting that "saying goodbye to my family is always so hard, even if it is 3 days."

Murgatroyd — who shares son Shai, 5, with husband and DWTS alum Maks Chmerkovskiy — went on to reveal she would be missing her little guy's first day of school on Tuesday.

"Missing Shai's first day of school tomorrow was a tough pill to swallow and a 'moment' for me. I haven't missed anything, ever," she revealed.

"And this is a big milestone. So I'm sad and just feeling blah. Lots of tears and kisses tonight."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the global premiere screening of Great Wolf Entertainment’s “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure” at Great Wolf Lodge on August 23, 2022 in Garden Grove, California.
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Over the summer, Murgatroyd was keeping fans updated on her IVF journey, which sadly concluded with an unsuccessful embryo transfer.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure in Garden Grove, California, the professional dancer shared what's next in her IVF journey.

"I'm feeling great today. I'm feeling really positive," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE on the carpet, "It's only been six days, but yeah, it has been a rough couple of days. But today I'm feeling great, spending time with my family. I just love to be grateful for it."

The star said she planned to "just to take a little break for a couple of months" before starting the process over again.

Maksim Peta
Scott Kirkland/Sipa USA

When the couple first opened up to PEOPLE in early July, Murgatroyd shared that Shai has been "just obsessed with me getting pregnant."

"He is asking me every single day when the baby's going to be there," she said at the time. "I said, 'Give it a couple of weeks.' Counting down the days. He's going to be the best big brother, I know it."

Murgatroyd also told PEOPLE that she's faced social media commenters criticizing her over Shai being an only child.

"There was one comment in particular: How could you not [have another child]?" Murgatroyd recalled. "The 'how could you not' threw me off the ledge. It was like, if only you knew what was actually going on with my family, you would never say that."

Related Articles
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the global premiere screening of Great Wolf Entertainment’s “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure” at Great Wolf Lodge on August 23, 2022 in Garden Grove, California.
Peta Murgatroyd Says She'll 'Take a Little Break' from IVF After Unsuccessful Embryo Transfer
Peta Murgatroyd, Shai
Peta Murgatroyd Says Son, 5, Is 'Obsessed with Me Getting Pregnant' as She Continues IVF Journey
Peta Murgatroyd Documents Part 1 of IVF Transfer
Peta Murgatroyd Posts Video from First Day of IVF Transfer: 'This One Is Gonna Stick'
Peta Murgatroyd IVF journey
Peta Murgatroyd Says Embryo Transfer Wasn't Successful: 'I Will Get My Baby, Just Not Right Now'
Peta Murgatroyd Shares Update on IVF Journey: ‘Still Taking All My Shots’
Peta Murgatroyd Shares Update on IVF Journey: 'Still Taking All My Shots'
Jenna Johnson Shares How She Revealed Her Pregnancy to Val Chmerkovskiy, Family and Friends
Watch the Sweet Moment Jenna Johnson Shares Her Pregnancy News with Husband Val Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional Talking IVF Struggles: ‘It’s the Hardest at the End'
Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional as She Talks About IVF Struggles: 'It's the Hardest at the End'
'BiP' 's Michael Allio Shares Emotional Message on Son James' First Day of Kindergarten
'BiP' 's Michael Allio Shares Emotional Message on Son's First Day of Kindergarten: 'I'm Wrecked'
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' As Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' as Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten: 'So Proud'
Peta Murgatroyd shares first IVF injection round with fans https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfH1C5kFI8p/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Peta Murgatroyd Shares First Round of IVF Injections with Fans: 'Kinda Special and Incredible'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson
Peta Murgatroyd Congratulates Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy on Baby News: 'Such a Dream'
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUjlMql37k/ petamurgatroyd's profile picture petamurgatroyd Verified A very up close and personal ultrasound appointment 🤣 Meet my follicles guys 🙋🏼‍♀️ @maksimc was only slightly traumatized by some “tools”! Sorry in advance @drmarksurrey for our immature humor 😬🤣
Peta Murgatroyd Shares IVF Update from Ultrasound Appointment with Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy
Adrienne Bailon and son Ever James Houghton
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Cherkovskiy & Shai
Peta Murgatroyd on How She Shared Miscarriages with Son Shai: 'I Didn't Know What to Tell Him'