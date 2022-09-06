Peta Murgatroyd Says Missing Son Shai's First day of School Has Been a 'Tough Pill to Swallow'

Peta Murgatroyd is dealing with some working mom guilt.

On Monday night, the Dancing With The Stars pro, 36, shared an airport selfie before heading to New York City, noting that "saying goodbye to my family is always so hard, even if it is 3 days."

Murgatroyd — who shares son Shai, 5, with husband and DWTS alum Maks Chmerkovskiy — went on to reveal she would be missing her little guy's first day of school on Tuesday.

"Missing Shai's first day of school tomorrow was a tough pill to swallow and a 'moment' for me. I haven't missed anything, ever," she revealed.

"And this is a big milestone. So I'm sad and just feeling blah. Lots of tears and kisses tonight."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Over the summer, Murgatroyd was keeping fans updated on her IVF journey, which sadly concluded with an unsuccessful embryo transfer.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure in Garden Grove, California, the professional dancer shared what's next in her IVF journey.

"I'm feeling great today. I'm feeling really positive," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE on the carpet, "It's only been six days, but yeah, it has been a rough couple of days. But today I'm feeling great, spending time with my family. I just love to be grateful for it."

The star said she planned to "just to take a little break for a couple of months" before starting the process over again.

Scott Kirkland/Sipa USA

When the couple first opened up to PEOPLE in early July, Murgatroyd shared that Shai has been "just obsessed with me getting pregnant."

"He is asking me every single day when the baby's going to be there," she said at the time. "I said, 'Give it a couple of weeks.' Counting down the days. He's going to be the best big brother, I know it."

Murgatroyd also told PEOPLE that she's faced social media commenters criticizing her over Shai being an only child.

"There was one comment in particular: How could you not [have another child]?" Murgatroyd recalled. "The 'how could you not' threw me off the ledge. It was like, if only you knew what was actually going on with my family, you would never say that."