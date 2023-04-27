Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2: 'We're So Elated'

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy will welcome their second baby later this year, joining son Shai, 6

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 01:51 PM
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy
Photo: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have another little boy on the way.

The pro dancing couple revealed the sex of their second baby on Thursday in a video shared to Instagram. As the two, dressed in all black, danced together, son Shai, 6, came out in front of the camera holding a piece of folded paper. When he opened it, "BOY" was written in blue crayon.

"It's a…… 💙💙💙The Chmerkovskiy's as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We're so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large 😬 and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!" Murgatroyd, 36, wrote.

"Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy. There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses pause (ugh it's awful) before telling you they're all good results !! 🙏🏻❤️" she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We will have a house FULL of boys, including our little Hachi! I guess this means we have to try for baby number 3 to get that girl 🤷🏼‍♀️🙈," she added.

The soon-to-be parents of two teased the big reveal in an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, doing a dance routine together as sticker question marks floated around them. Chmerkovskiy, 43, wore a white t-shirt and black pants while the expectant mom stayed cozy in a pale yellow bodysuit.

"When @maksimc and I realized I looked like a Tellytubby we could barely get through this 😂…but seriously though 💙 or 💖 ???" Murgatroyd captioned the video. "Check back here tomorrow for the reveal XO."

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in January that Peta and Maks, who tied the knot in July 2017, are expecting their second child.

The exciting news came after the couple opened up about their three miscarriages and months of Peta documenting her difficult fertility journey on social media.

"All natural, it happened," Peta told PEOPLE at the time. "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

After finally taking a test around her "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving, the Peta Jane Beauty founder was in shock over the results.

"I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," Murgatroyd, who was almost 18 weeks along at the time, said. "It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: (L-R) Peta Murgatroyd, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Maks Chmerkovskiy attend Apple Original Films' "Luck" Premiere Event at Regency Village Theatre on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Surprise Son with Puppy Ahead of Baby's Arrival
Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram ; Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CqtVfw6P8Q8/?hl=en Last night was a dream ✨ @nobuloscabos #30weekspregnant #pregnant 6h
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Soak Up Last Moments as Family of 3 on Babymoon
Peta Murgatroyd Recreates Rihanna's Halftime Show with Maks and Shai as Her Backup Dancers; Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Recreates Rihanna's Halftime Performance with Maks and Son Shai: Watch
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'It's True, I Guess'
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'Popped Like Crazy'
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Relationship Timeline
Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Pregnant Meghan Trainor's Son Riley, 2, Cheers as He Helps Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2: Watch
Joy-Anna Duggar Says Her 'Hormones Have Been Insane' As She Prepares to Welcome Third Child
Joy-Anna Duggar Says Her 'Hormones Have Been Insane' as She Prepares to Welcome Third Child
Peta Murgatroyd baby bump
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares 'Candid' Bump Photos as Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Her 'So Hot'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqmFyguG5y/ Verified Life lately 🫀 1. Rolly Polly Olly 2. Flowers 💐 3. My everything 4. Leaking🥛 5. Blessing day 6. First time dancing @ 6 weeks postpartum 7. A pink moment 💕 8. 1.10.23 9. Friends & babies 10. ♾️
Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Family Photos with Husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Son Rome: 'Life Lately'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Napa Valley dance show publicity
Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy Might Steal a Sip of Your Wine in Their New Show in Napa
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'I Knew the Whole Entire Time'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Ask Son Shai to 'Please Pause' Growing Up on 6th Birthday
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Ask Son Shai to 'Please Pause' Growing Up as He Turns 6
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUjlMql37k/ petamurgatroyd's profile picture petamurgatroyd Verified A very up close and personal ultrasound appointment 🤣 Meet my follicles guys 🙋🏼‍♀️ @maksimc was only slightly traumatized by some “tools”! Sorry in advance @drmarksurrey for our immature humor 😬🤣
Peta Murgatroyd Shares IVF Update from Ultrasound Appointment with Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy