Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2: 'We're So Elated'

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have another little boy on the way.

The pro dancing couple revealed the sex of their second baby on Thursday in a video shared to Instagram. As the two, dressed in all black, danced together, son Shai, 6, came out in front of the camera holding a piece of folded paper. When he opened it, "BOY" was written in blue crayon.

"It's a…… 💙💙💙The Chmerkovskiy's as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We're so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large 😬 and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!" Murgatroyd, 36, wrote.

"Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy. There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses pause (ugh it's awful) before telling you they're all good results !! 🙏🏻❤️" she continued.

"We will have a house FULL of boys, including our little Hachi! I guess this means we have to try for baby number 3 to get that girl 🤷🏼‍♀️🙈," she added.

The soon-to-be parents of two teased the big reveal in an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, doing a dance routine together as sticker question marks floated around them. Chmerkovskiy, 43, wore a white t-shirt and black pants while the expectant mom stayed cozy in a pale yellow bodysuit.

"When @maksimc and I realized I looked like a Tellytubby we could barely get through this 😂…but seriously though 💙 or 💖 ???" Murgatroyd captioned the video. "Check back here tomorrow for the reveal XO."

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in January that Peta and Maks, who tied the knot in July 2017, are expecting their second child.

The exciting news came after the couple opened up about their three miscarriages and months of Peta documenting her difficult fertility journey on social media.

"All natural, it happened," Peta told PEOPLE at the time. "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

After finally taking a test around her "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving, the Peta Jane Beauty founder was in shock over the results.

"I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," Murgatroyd, who was almost 18 weeks along at the time, said. "It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."