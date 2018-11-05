Why Peta Murgatroyd Limits Her Son's iPad Usage: 'He Would Be on That Thing All Day If He Could'

Peta Murgatroyd is open to different parenting techniques, but she knows where to draw lines.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, the 32-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro revealed that her son Shai Aleksander, 21 months, has three favorite toys — one of which she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy have to limit his time on.

“He loves his Daffy Duck, he loves his green froggy and he’s obsessed with the iPad but we give it to him for one hour a day only because he would be on that thing all day if he could,” she says.

“This technology thing is kind of crazy, actually, because they get hooked on it very early, so it’s limited to an hour,” Murgatroyd explains of her reasoning.

Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

As a super-active individual, Murgatroyd admits pregnancy was really difficult for her at times and that she “did lose it a little bit in the last four weeks” before welcoming her son in January 2017.

“I was in our New Jersey house by myself for three weeks straight and it was hard,” she recalls. “It’s a big house and I was there all by myself, waddling around, not being able to tie my shoes by myself — I’d have to roll onto my back and put my shoes on above my head.”

“It was really difficult … and just not to have that support there too,” says the mother of one.

Her advice for other pregnant women? There’s a light at the end of the prenatal tunnel.

“The nine months in particular, for me, felt extremely long because I’m so used to being active and I’m so used to being able to get up and go to the gym, go and do some dancing, and I couldn’t do really any of that from six months onward,” Murgatroyd says.

“It was kind of difficult. So if anybody is experiencing that, just think about the miracle at the end and then everything will be okay,” she adds.