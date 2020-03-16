Why Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd Have a Pact to Get Pregnant at the Same Time

Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd might soon be pregnancy pals!

The sisters-in-law recently stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios alongside their husbands (and fellow Dancing with the Stars pros) Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy, where they revealed why they want to conceive around the same time.

“I want to be … not miserable alone but [have a] buddy!” says Johnson, 25, who tied the knot with Val, 33, last April after getting engaged the previous June.

Meanwhile, Peta, 33, and Maks, 40, are looking to expand their family that already includes 3-year-old son Shai Aleksander — and they want at least four kids total.

“[I want to have] at least three [biological] and then adopt after that. That’s what we were thinking,” Peta says.

Image zoom From L to R: Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

“With the second one, hopefully [we have] a daughter so I also have a child,” jokes Maks, saying the couple’s son is a “mama’s boy.”

In all seriousness, “It’s a beautiful thing,” he adds of parenthood. “We also want to have more kids. [We didn’t plan] it but this is something that’s a dream come true, so why not coming true with other dreams?”

“We welcome the opportunity and [are] looking forward to it, for sure,” Maks says.

Image zoom From L to R: Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Mr Photoman/Fern/Splash News

By seeing his older brother as a dad, Val has “learned” that fatherhood “changes you, as cliché as it sounds.”

“He’s grown up a lot, he’s changed a lot, in the best way possible,” Val praises Maks.

“I shave more often, ’cause [Shai] doesn’t like me [unshaven],” Maks jokes of how having a child has changed him in some physical ways, too. “That’s what you learn. [I’ll say], ‘I want a kiss!’ and he’s like, ‘No, Papa, no.’ “

“We grew up with amazing parents,” Val says. “Our father is a hero for us and so I’ve always looked at him as somebody that I couldn’t wait to be, as well. So I can’t wait to be a father, and watching Maks become the father that he is has been very motivating for me, as well.”