Peta Murgatroyd is a fit mom-to-be!

The reigning Dancing with the Stars champion showed off her exercise regimen on Friday when she posted an Instagram video of herself breaking a sweat at the gym, all while displaying her growing baby bump.

With a series of dumbbell, kettlebell and medicine ball routines, Murgatroyd, 30, worked out her entire body while demonstrating movements that are safe for her baby.

“I am loving keeping fit whilst I’m pregnant. I’m 20 weeks and although I could sit on the couch watching TV all day, I have to get up and keep moving! To me it’s imperative for women to have an active pregnancy,” the dancer captioned her video.



Murgatroyd is expecting a son with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 36. Their baby boy, who is due in January, will be the first child for the couple.

“It’s better for your well being and it’s great for your baby (within the limits your doctor has given you of course) Everyone will have an opinion about this, and that’s ok, but until I’m too big that I can’t move, I will be doing some sort of exercise each day,” Murgatroyd continued in her post.

“Believe me, it’s not easy, I’m not used to this body I have at the moment, and I’m heavier than I have ever been. The parts @maksimc and I laugh about the most, are the fact that I have to roll out of bed (I don’t want to squish the baby), I use my hands to push myself off the couch and he has to boost my butt out of his low car Ladies, your health is everything and we have to laugh,” she concluded.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy plan to get married in summer 2017, after the baby is born. “The timing is perfect, actually,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE in June. “I’ll have the baby in January and then I’ll still have about six months to prepare for the wedding.”