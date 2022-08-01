Peta Murgatroyd and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy recently opened up to PEOPLE about suffering three miscarriages in the last two years

Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional as She Talks About IVF Struggles: 'It's the Hardest at the End'

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about some of the challenges women face while undergoing in-vitro fertilization.

The professional dancer, 35, has been sharing her IVF journey publicly as she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy try for their second baby. In an Instagram video shared Sunday, Murgatroyd spoke candidly about her rough morning.

"This is the first time in this whole IVF thing where I've struggled a little bit," she admitted. "Obviously it's hardest at the end to get what you want, to get this beautiful baby."

Murgatroyd tearfully explained that she started progesterone injections this week and showed fans what the large needle looked like, noting it is an intramuscular injection that she had to give herself because Chmerkovskiy wasn't home at the time she needed to do it.

"I got up this morning and saw this in the package and was like, 'Oh my god,'" she said. "And it's in the butt, which is good but it's actually hard to turn around that much. I'm flexible but .... to bend my back around to get the meatiest part of the butt is like f---ing challenging. And of course, the whole needle needs to go in, you can't just do half."

Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional Talking IVF Struggles: ‘It’s the Hardest at the End' Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Murgatroyd said that she's in the process of upping all her hormones as well. "I've quadrupled my estrogen, I'm still on aspirin, I'm starting antibiotics ... I've got three other pills to take, plus all this other vaginal stuff. It's a lot."

Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional Talking IVF Struggles: ‘It’s the Hardest at the End' Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

The dancer explained that she was able to administer the shot after talking herself out of being so upset. "I just kept telling myself, 'Peta, get it in, be grateful, and move on with your day. Stop crying. People do this four, five times over.'"

"I was thinking of all the women who have done this multiple times, and I'm like 'stop being a freakin' baby. Move on.' And that's what got it in."

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Cherkovskiy & Shai Credit: Amanda Friedman

Murgatroyd later shared a selfie with son Shai, 5, on her Instagram Story writing, "Honestly Shai keeps me grounded and makes this all worth it. I look at him and I want four more babies. He is my everything and I cannot wait to give him a brother or sister."

In June, the couple spoke candidly to PEOPLE about their fertility journey and the decision to start the IVF process.