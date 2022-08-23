Peta Murgatroyd Says Embryo Transfer Wasn't Successful: 'I Will Get My Baby, Just Not Right Now'

Peta Murgatroyd's in vitro fertilization journey hasn't gone as she hoped.

In the emotional second part of her transfer day video, the professional dancer reveals that the embryo transfer from their first round of in-vitro fertilization was not successful.

"I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work," Murgatroyd shares at the beginning of a lengthy Instagram caption.

"But going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn't be right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The video shows moments from the day when Murgatroyd and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy were shown their embryo under a microscope. "This moment caught me off guard," the caption on the video reads. "Seeing my baby got me so emotional. Everything felt so right."

The video shows the couple talking on their way home and their son Shai, 5, giving Murgatroyd sips of water and covering her with a blanket as she lay in bed resting.

Murgatroyd calls getting the heartbreaking news just 10 days after seeing her embryo "one of the saddest moments I'll never forget."

"That part was a moment in time where I saw my baby. It felt final, it felt like this was it," she writes. "I got a little preview of them at the earliest stage of their life. It felt otherworldly special, I felt privileged. I really did think this was going to work."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

"Looking into Maks eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together…just made this experience so worth it even though it didn't turn out how we had hoped," Murgatroyd continues. "I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process. To sit in my feelings, and feel what I need to, to start moving forward with an open heart."

She concludes the post by thanking everyone who has followed her journey and the team who has seen and cared for her through it.

"I will get my baby, just not right now," she says. "And to all the women who have gone through this multiple times over, I bow down. You're warriors and you give me strength everyday. This s--- ain't easy."

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

In June, the couple spoke candidly to PEOPLE about their fertility journey and the decision to start the IVF process.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited," said Murgatroyd, who doctors believe has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause ovulation issues, leading to infertility. "I'm in a much happier place. I got answers."