Peta Murgatroyd Congratulates Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy on Baby News: 'Such a Dream'

Murgatroyd excitedly discussed the news she's going to be an aunt after Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy announced they're expecting their first baby

Peta Murgatroyd can't wait to become an aunt!

On Friday, the professional dancer, 35, celebrated the happy news that her brother-in-law, Val Chmerkovskiy, 36, and wife Jenna Johnson, 28, are expecting their first baby.

"The news is out!" Murgatroyd wrote on her Instagram Story along with PEOPLE's exclusive photos from the couple's announcement. "Congratulations to my stunning family [Val and Johnson], you will be the best parents!!!"

Murgatroyd also shared Val's post of a sonogram shot, adding, "We are getting another Chmerkovskiy !!!!!"

Murgatroyd then shared a video discussing the joyful announcement. "Another Chmerkovskiy is coming! We are so, so ecstatic for Val and Jenna. This is such a dream," she says.

"I'm so happy we are expanding the family," she shares with a laugh, adding, "I'm saying it like it's mine."

"I'm going to be an auntie, Shai's going to have a cousin," she continues, referring to her 5-year-old son with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, 42. "This is like the best news and we are so happy for them. It's just a glorious day to share the news, finally."

Johnson and Val, who tied the knot in 2019, shared their exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE on Friday.

"Everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened," says Johnsonn. "I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be."

Commenting on PEOPLE's reveal on Instagram, Murgatroyd added, "Yessssss it's finally here! Shai can't wait to meet his cousin!!! And me, I'm gonna be an actual Aunty Peta now."

Murgatroyd and Maks are currently in the process of trying to conceive another baby together. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE about her infertility journey, including three miscarriages, Murgatroyd revealed that son Shai often asks about having a sibling. She also said that she's faced social media commenters criticizing her over Shai being an only child.

"There was one comment in particular: How could you not [have another child]?" Murgatroyd recalled. "The 'how could you not' threw me off the ledge. It was like, if only you knew what was actually going on with my family, you would never say that."

Since being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause a woman not to ovulate regularly, Murgatroyd is feeling positive about the journey to her second child.