Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Soak Up Last Moments as Family of 3 on Babymoon

Peta Murgatroyd is making the most of her pregnancy.

The professional dancer, 36, and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, 43, indulged in a getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico, ahead of welcoming their second baby together.

The pair, along with their 6-year-old son Shai, took off this week and shared sweet moments via Instagram from their plane ride to a day at the beach, where Peta sported a bikini with her full baby bump on display.

"Our baby moon has officially begun 🤰," they captioned the joint post "….we literally couldn't bare to go to Shai's fave vacay city without him so….here we all are!!! 😝"

They continued, "Huge thank you to the stunning @nobuloscabos for hosting our family again 🙌🏼🌊☀️🌴"

Peta was in full pregnancy bliss as she uploaded another post where she wore a simple yet chic skin-toned bikini, her baby bump front and center. She completed the beach look with an oversized tote and sunglasses.

"Paradise with my baby 🌴" she wrote, adding, "…this swimsuit from @mondayswimwear is THE best for big boobies 🙏🏻 it holds up these suckers without them falling out from underneath, the sides, the back 😂 Tan: @petajanebeauty of course 🤎

In another post called "Instagram vs. Reality", she happily enjoyed a side of fries, joking in the caption, "Let's be real for a second… 🤣 those fries didn't stand a chance!"

She also sent a message to her husband of nearly six years.

"@maksimc I will get you back for this … also what is Shai doing to that towel hahahahahaha!!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'

After "Bumpin in @skims 🤎" in a sleek brown bikini and straw hat, Peta rocked a sultry dress with a thigh-high split and a low cut that fell down to her growing bump.

"Last night was a dream ✨," she captioned Thursday's photo before noting that she is 30 weeks along.

She and Shai enjoyed a little mother-and-son time as he cuddled with her baby bump on the beach in a photo shared on her Instagram Story. Peta described the moment as "Heaven"

Maks also made it clear he's enjoying himself when he posted a video of him indulging in a swim-up room.

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be father of two shared a video via his Instagram Story of one of Shai's favorite restaurants, Cocina del Mar, a place he said, "always takes extra special care of Shai."

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in January that Peta and Maks, who tied the knot in July 2017, are expecting their second child.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The exciting news came after the couple opened up about their three miscarriages and months of Peta documenting her difficult fertility journey on social media.

"All natural, it happened," Peta told PEOPLE at the time. "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

After finally taking a test around her "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving, the Peta Jane Beauty founder was in shock over the results.

"I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," Murgatroyd, who was almost 18 weeks along at the time, said. "It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."