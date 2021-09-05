Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first child Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain on Aug. 21

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Reveals Name of Newborn Baby with Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards is sharing more of her newborn baby boy with the world.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old Little Mix singer revealed the name of her little guy, whom she shares with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, two weeks after the pair welcomed him into the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a set of sweet photos of the newborn wrapped up in a blanket with a knitted blue cap on his head, Edwards captioned the Instagram post, "2 weeks of loving you."

"I've never felt love like this before!" she added, before revealing her son's name: "Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain 💙."

In the comments section, fans wished the new mom well, with one writing, "he's adorable 😭😭 you will be amazing parents!" as another added, "Baby Axel 😍 The most precious child ever! 💙💙💙💙💙."

Last month, Edwards and her professional soccer player beau, 28, revealed that they welcomed Axel on Aug. 21.

At the time, the singer shared a pair of black-and-white photos of her newborn to Instagram, which featured the baby's hand, ear, and foot. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," she wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

On his respective Instagram page, Oxlade-Chamberlain also shared similar black-and-white photos of his newborn son at the same time.

"Welcome to the world little one 😍❤️ 21/08/21," the athlete similarly captioned his own post.

RELATED VIDEO: Little Mix - YouTube Revealed

Edwards previously announced her pregnancy back in May, posting a pair of maternity photos on Instagram that showcased her baby bump alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Over on his Instagram page, Oxlade-Chamberlain also shared the exciting news, writing, "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights 🤪."

Edwards was first romantically linked to Oxlade-Chamberlain in November 2016, according to Cosmopolitan U.K., which was one year after ex Zayn Malik called off their two-year engagement.