Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards is going to be a mom!

The Little Mix member announced Monday that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a professional soccer player. Edwards, 27, shared the news by posting a pair of black-and-white maternity photos on Instagram that showcased her baby bump alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 27.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," wrote Edwards in her caption. "Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Over on his Instagram page, Oxlade-Chamberlain also shared the exciting news writing, "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? 😅 so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights 🤪."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Edwards' announcement comes almost one week after her fellow Little Mix member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, revealed that she's also pregnant, expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

Pinnock, 29, posted images from a maternity photo shoot, including some of her soccer star fiancé with one hand on Pinnock's stomach and the other on her shoulder. "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," the singer captioned the post. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

In the comment section of Edwards' Monday morning announcement, Pinnock wrote, "Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."