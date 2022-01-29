The Little Mix singer posted a collection of adorable vacation photos with her baby boy, whom she welcomed in August 2021 with soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards Enjoys Beach Day with 5-Month-Old Baby Boy Axel: 'You Are My Sunshine'

Perrie Edwards Shows Off Baby Boy: 'You Are My Sunshine'

Perrie Edwards Shows Off Baby Boy: 'You Are My Sunshine'

Perrie Edwards is enjoying some quality time with her baby boy.

The Little Mix singer, 28, posted a series of sweet photos with son Axel, five months, on Instagram Saturday. Edwards, who shares Axel with professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, captioned her post, "You are my sunshine ☀️."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first photo, Edwards cradles her son on the beach, gazing down at him while he looks straight at the camera. Edwards also included a photo of Axel sitting in his stroller while wearing an adorable onesie decorated with animals.

In another snap, Edwards holds her son up as he stands on the beach and looks out onto the water, while in another photo, she carries Axel as she walks on the shore in a pink bikini and matching cap.

In the last photo included in her post, Edwards grins while sitting with Axel, who is decked out in a white onesie and matching sneakers, while perched on her lap in front of a carousel horse.

Edwards welcomed her son in August 2021, when she announced his arrival on Instagram. To mark the occasion, the singer shared a black-and-white photo of her baby's hand, ear, and foot.

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," she wrote at the time.

Perrie Edwards Shows Off Baby Boy: 'You Are My Sunshine' Credit: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Edwards later celebrated her son's birth with a New Year's post on Instagram, where she looked back on 2021. She posted a series of memories linked to her pregnancy, including getting a sonogram, revealing her baby's gender, and relaxing after his birth.

"I cooked a whole human in 2021," Edwards captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Edwards first announced her pregnancy last May, sharing the exciting news on Instagram by posting two black-and-white maternity photos taken with Oxlade-Chamberlain in which she showed off her baby bump.