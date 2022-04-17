Perrie Edwards brought 7-month-old Axel to his first Little Mix concert on Friday, and they even rocked matching band hoodies together

Perrie Edwards and Baby Axel Twin in Little Mix Merch at His First-Ever Concert

Perrie Edwards is one rockstar mom!

The "Confetti" singer brought her baby boy Axel to his very first concert on Friday — to see Little Mix, naturally — and couldn't resist sharing a sweet series of photos and videos from the evening on Instagram.

Edwards and her son, 7 months, even rocked matching black Little Mix hoodies at the show.

In the first picture, Edwards lifts Axel high in the air as he adorably pairs his hoodie with grippy green socks. "Here we are!" Edwards wrote in her caption on Saturday. "Watching his first ever show 🥺😍♥️."

She also joked that although the night was already one to remember, Axel still managed to have an accident, in what Edwards called "true baby fashion."

Accident or not, Axel wore an enormous smile that could even rival Edwards' proud gaze as the mother-son duo snuggled backstage. He also clapped along to the song "Heartbreak Anthem" at the concert while wearing protective over-ear headphones.

Edwards' bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were quick to show their love in the comments section.

"Too MUCHHHHHH," wrote Thirlwall while Pinnock added, "Such a dream 🥺😍."

Since Edwards and soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed Axel back in August 2021, he's spent quality time around the world with his doting mom. Edwards shared a photo of the two in January enjoying time by the beach, captioning the shot, "you are my sunshine."

Bringing Axel to a show may be his introduction to Little Mix live, but he's shared an extra-special connection with his mom's girl group since the day he was born. Pinnock welcomed twins with her fiancé Andre Gray just days after Edwards gave birth to Axel, ensuring the kids will grow up together.

After Pinnock announced their births on Instagram in August 2021, new mom Edwards showed her support and excitement in the comments. "Two bundles of absolute joy!" Edwards wrote. "I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️."