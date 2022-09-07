'Peppa Pig' Introduces First Same-Sex Couple — Two Polar Bear Mommies — to Children's Show

Peppa Pig has introduced its first same-sex couple to the long-running children's show.

During an episode entitled "Families" that aired in the UK on Tuesday, Peppa's classmate Penny Polar Bear shares that she has two mommies while drawing a photo of her family.

As she draws the photo, she includes two polar bears wearing dresses.

"I'm Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti," Penny says in the short clip.

This is the first time a same-sex couple has been introduced on the show since the series premiered in 2004.

In 2019, a petition was created to include a same-sex parent family on the popular TV show.

"Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal," the petition read.

"This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance."

The petition was signed by nearly 24,000 supporters.