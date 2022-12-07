Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Excited to Be 'Raising a Newborn': 'A New Little Soul'

Heather Rae El Moussa is at the "finish line" of her pregnancy and ready to be a mom!

On the red carpet at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards, the Selling Sunset star and her husband Tarek El Moussa told PEOPLE they're excited as they get ever-so-closer to the debut of their son.

"Oh my God, it feels so good," says Heather, 35. "I'm feeling incredible. We're getting there."

When Tarek, 41, adds that they are "at the finish line," Heather agrees.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she tells PEOPLE about Tarek's 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather adds, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

And while they don't have a name picked out just yet for their impending arrival, the couple say they have a few potential frontrunners.

"It's down to about four or five [names], and I think the second our son [is born], we're going to decide," Tarek tells PEOPLE.

Heather adds, "I think we're going to wait and see what he looks like, after holding him, and then make that decision at the hospital."

The businesswoman also reveals that she hopes to take "a little bit of time off work" before returning to filming her hit Netflix show.

The couple confirmed in July that they are expecting their first child together and announced later that month that they would be having a boy.

Following the news of their pregnancy, Heather shared with PEOPLE that she is excited to display her changing body in maternity fashion.

One especially glam example? On Tuesday night, she showed off her baby bump in a black mesh sheer dress by David Koma.

"I can't wait to start wearing my tight dresses, my cute maternity stuff and show it off rather than hiding it," the mom-to-be told PEOPLE over the summer. "I'm so excited!"

The couple is expected to share their pregnancy journey in their new HGTV docuseries The Flipping El Moussas, which will premiere in 2023.