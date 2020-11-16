Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Baby Bump at People's Choice Awards, Thanks Husband Taylor Goldsmith in Speech

Mandy Moore made her awards show debut as a mom-to-be!

Moore, who was also one of the night's presenters, was dressed in a long-sleeved black dress with statement blue earrings.

"To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn't be here without you. You are a part of our growing family," Moore said before rubbing her baby bump.

"Sharing Rebecca's story continues to be the highlight of my career. And of course, to my This Is Us cast and crew who work so tirelessly to bring the show to life, I'm so proud to work with all of you. You are some of the best in the business," she continued.

Moore concluded her acceptance speech by thanking her husband. "To the love of my life Taylor, I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you," she said. "This has been a challenging year for everybody so let's please keep each other safe. Let's continue to wear masks, socially distance, wash your hands and be kind to one another."

Just days earlier, the actress opened up about how her time playing the matriarch of the Pearson family has influenced her approach to becoming a mom in real life.

"Playing a matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I'm as pseudo-prepared as I can be," Moore, 36, said of playing Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC series during a Friday appearance on the Today show.

"I've had babies and toddlers and adult children [on the show], so I've gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land,” she added.

As for what she’s most looking forward to, Moore says she’s sure that music will play a big role in her son’s life.

"My husband is a musician, so the idea of being able to have music be this through-line in [the baby's] life is really exciting," she said. "To be able to bring him on the road with us is an exciting prospect. And holidays — we're at the beginning of the best season of the year, and I think about traditions and the way we're gonna be a family together. It's so exciting."

Moore and Goldsmith, who tied the knot in November 2018, first revealed their exciting baby news in September, sharing a set of sweet black-and-white photos that showed off the "Fifteen" singer's baby bump.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," Moore captioned the snaps.

Although Moore went on to reveal that she experienced a “tough” first trimester, she noted that it was a "small price to pay" to be expecting her bundle of joy.