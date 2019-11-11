Pink and Husband Carey Hart Bring Their Kids to People's Choice Awards for Family Night Out

Pink is making the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards a family affair!

The singer, who was crowned as this year’s People’s Champion, hit the red carpet with her husband Carey Hart and their kids: daughter Willow and son Jameson.

Pink, 40, wowed in a black suit with a blush pink blouse underneath and her husband, 44, coordinated in a black suit as well.

Meanwhile, Willow, 8½, looked adorable in a multi-colored dress and her brother Jameson, who turns 3 on Dec. 26, was dressed in a mini black suit.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Pink opened up about taking a break from touring after wrapping her successful Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which ended recently following nearly two years on the road.

“It’s time to do something else for a minute,” the mom of two said.

The pop star recently talked about turning 40, telling Billboard she celebrated with a surprise birthday party thrown by her husband and their kids.

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Forty was the first birthday I’ve had where I’ve been like, ‘F— yeah, this is awesome! Yes! I know exactly who I am!’ And now I can just chill out a little bit,” she said.

“And then 60 is going to be like, ‘F— that, turn it back up.’ I’m going to be on roller skates, with f— rollers in my hair, house plants everywhere,” she added.

The E! 2019 People’s Choice Awards aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and were broadcast live on E!