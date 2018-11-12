Cody Nickson and Pregnant Jessica Graf Open Up About Baby on the Way at People's Choice Awards

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson can’t wait to be parents.

The Amazing Race winners attended the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 on Sunday evening in Santa Monica, California, where they spoke to PEOPLE about their daughter on the way and their plans to expand their family even further after her birth.

“So far, the pregnancy has been really easy,” said Graf, 27, who is 18 weeks along and showed off her baby bump under a long black halter-neck gown. “I have been very fortunate. I’ve heard plenty of horror stories. Hopefully it stays easy. I’m just really nervous about giving birth. I’m trying to not read because it’s psyching myself out.”

“I think she sees all the bad stories about it — complications,” said Nickson, 33, who wore a blue suit for the occasion (he was nominated for competition contestant of 2018).

“This is the biggest, most painful thing I’ve had to do, so I’m nervous,” Graf added. “I’m asking a lot of questions. What is it going to be like after? The recovery process scares me. Not just giving birth but how I’m going to be and how to balance that because we want to have more kids.”

The Big Brother alums are in agreement that they want to keep going and have more children after their baby girl is born, but they differ a bit in where that number will cap off.

“Ten, but I think — ” said Nickson, before Graf jumped in with, “We want four total. I want four total.”

And do they have a name picked out for their first child? Yes, but as the mom-to-be teased, “It’s going to be a surprise.”

Graf and Nickson tied the knot last month during an outdoor ceremony at The Chateau Le Dome at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California. They announced they were expecting their first child in September, just a few weeks before saying their “I Do”s and revealing that their bundle of joy would be a daughter.

“Cody looked at me scared and confused at the look on my face when I handed him the stick!” Graf told PEOPLE of the moment she told her then-fiancé she was expecting. “He immediately burst out into laughter and I burst into tears! It was the best surprise!”