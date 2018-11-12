Harry Shum Jr. and Wife Shelby Attend People's Choice Awards Hours After Announcing Pregnancy

Parents-to-be’s night out!

Hours after announcing they are expecting their first child on Sunday, actor and dancer Harry Shum Jr. and his pregnant wife Shelby Rabara attended the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018, walking the red carpet together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Shum, 36, was dressed sharply in a patterned blazer, dark slacks and white sneakers, while fellow actor Rabara, 35, showed off her baby bump in a black halter dress with a sheer bottom portion, finishing the look in red high heels.

The Glee alum told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet that it’s “amazing” but “doesn’t quite feel real yet” that he’s going to be a dad. “I can’t wait. It’s slowly feeling real — the baby bump’s getting bigger, so I’m excited,” he said.

Shum is up for multiple awards tonight — perhaps most notably, male TV star of 2018 for his role in Shadowhunters. The series received five nods total, while Shum’s film Crazy Rich Asians is nominated for comedy movie of 2018.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Harry Shum Jr. Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: It’s Official! Box-Office Hit Crazy Rich Asians Is Getting a Sequel

Shum shared the baby news Sunday by posting a photo of the couple on social media. In the image, the actor stood behind his wife — whose bump was clearly visible — so that only his hands, which were placed over his wife’s stomach, were visible. Making a comically surprised face, the expectant mother held her hands up to her cheeks.

Choosing to let the image speak for itself, Shum shared the image without a caption, while Rabara shared a second set of photos showing the spouses cradling her baby bump in a stunning outdoor shoot.

Harry Shum Jr. and wife Shelby Rabara LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Shadowhunters in 30 Seconds



Shum tied the knot with Rabara, a dancer and actress who appeared in a few episodes of Glee, in Costa Rica in November 2015, according to E! News.

Days later the actor seemed to confirm the news by posting a romantic Instagram of the couple lighting paper lanterns on the beach — complete with bride and groom emojis.

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018, airing from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, is being broadcast live on E!