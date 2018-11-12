Amber Stevens West Steps Out at the People's Choice Awards Five Weeks After Giving Birth

Amber Stevens West has got that new-mom glow!

The Happy Together actress, 32, flashed a megawatt smile Sunday evening on the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 red carpet in Santa Monica, California.

West — who gave birth to daughter Ava Laverne five weeks ago — looked radiant in a long-sleeved gold velvet dress, which hit mid-thigh and featured a long train on one side.

The new mom, who will be presenting at the ceremony, accessorized in lavender pumps and carried a simple red clutch.

The Ghosted actress and husband Andrew J. West welcomed their first child on Oct. 7 — Stevens West’s 32nd birthday! — in Los Angeles, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Ava’s name was suggested by one of her grandmothers early in the pregnancy, and both new parents were immediately enamored with the moniker. Her middle name, Laverne, was chosen in honor of two great-grandmothers — one on either side of the family.

“We feel like we’ve been waiting our entire lives to meet our daughter, Ava,” West, 34, and Stevens West told PEOPLE. “Now that she’s here, we’re completely obsessed. She’s already introduced a new and unique type of love into our lives and we’re so excited to see what else she will show us and teach us in the years to come.”

Stevens West confirmed her pregnancy in a belated Mother’s Day Instagram post. The actress captioned the instant-photo collage, “The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall.”

After West played his now-wife’s love interest on Greek, the pair began dating and wed in December 2014.

“It was the most magical night of my life,” Stevens West told PEOPLE following the ceremony. “I wish I could rewind and play it again, but I’m so looking forward to our future together.”

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018, airing from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, is being broadcast live on E!