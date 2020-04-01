Why People Are Asking Others to Wait to Buy Groceries amid Coronavirus — and Why It May Not Help

Image zoom

The first of the month means funds are newly available for many who rely on government assistance to help pay for their groceries, meaning Wednesday could be a big day for them — especially amid stock shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Twitter is abuzz with people asking others who have the means and don’t depend on programs like Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); Social Security Insurance (SSI) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to wait a few days to do their grocery shopping, to give shoppers who use the programs time to buy their groceries first.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If you’re not having a food emergency, please don’t go to the grocery store on April 1st and 2nd. Wait until the 3rd,” one user tweeted on Sunday, addressing American shoppers. “People who are on food stamps get their accounts recharged on the first of the month, and have likely been running on fumes.”

But as Lifehacker points out — and the aforementioned Twitter user realized later, as explained in a follow-up post — several of these programs don’t all pay out at the beginning of the month, though many do, like WIC, SSI and Veterans’ Affairs (VA) compensation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Empty grocery shelf

RELATED: Over 3 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

In the case of SNAP, payments start going out on the first of the month but are staggered throughout, often based on a case number or the first letter of a benefits holder’s last name. Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) deposits are distributed on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of every month, based on the individual’s birth date.

“If everyone in the U.S. holds off on shopping until April 3rd only to immediately descend on grocery stores en masse, it will be deeply unhelpful to the tens of millions of people still waiting on SNAP or SSDI payments to come through,” says Lifehacker writer A.A. Newton.

Instead of adjusting shopping dates, many are recommending that those who do not use government assistance pay special attention to try and grab brands of products that are not eligible for coverage under WIC, SNAP, etc., whenever possible, to try and save those items for their respective customers.

A great way to see whether something is WIC eligible is by checking the label on the shelf, usually affixed underneath the product. It should say “WIC” in bold lettering.

“Many states further restrict WIC eligibility to certain brands, especially for packaged foods, and this is where your choices can actually make a difference,” Newton adds. “If you’re not on WIC, grabbing a different brand of cereal or yogurt is literally the least you can do to help people who are.”

Image zoom Empty freezer cases John Lamparski / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Zoe Says It’s a “Catastrophically Sad” Time for Small Businesses amid Coronavirus



With the rise of social distancing to help staunch the spread of the virus, many individuals have been turning to services like curbside pickup or delivery for their groceries. But another hurdle those with government assistance are facing is that many of these services aren’t available to be paid for through their benefits.

“Under these circumstances it’s even more stressful [to go shopping],” Juneau, Alaska-based mother to 5-year-old twin boys Nicole Church told Alaska Public Media of her reasoning for wanting a way to get her groceries that doesn’t involve her physically going into Costco. “They’re always touching things and putting their mouths on counters. I’ve decided that’s not going to happen when we’re hunkering down.”

She attempted to use her Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card via Instacart but was unable to, as the company doesn’t currently offer the ability to pay other than with “major US credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay,” according to their website. (Shipt, another delivery service, accepts credit cards, debit cards and gift cards.)

“We can’t be left in the dust just because it’s a challenge to put that system in place,” Church told the outlet.

It’s worth noting that some retailers do accept SNAP/EBT for their services, including Amazon delivery in some states and Walmart for curbside pickup.

Image zoom Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. as of Wednesday, April 1 Martin Schwartz/PEOPLE

RELATED: Temporary Las Vegas Homeless Shelter Has People Sleeping 6 Feet Apart in Parking Lot

More than 3 million Americans filed for unemployment the week of March 21 amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which has also spurred a surge in requests for food assistance. According to the Los Angeles Times, the third week of March saw over 20,000 more people in California apply for the programs than during the same week in 2019.

As of Wednesday morning, there are at least 189,472 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. — the most worldwide — with at least 3,966 people having died from coronavirus-related illness domestically, according to a New York Times database. Johns Hopkins is reporting 887,067 confirmed cases globally, with 44,264 deaths.

President Donald Trump has extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 in an attempt to continue to “slow the spread” of COVID-19 throughout the U.S., he announced on Sunday. He had previously expressed a desire to reopen the country by Easter.

However, Trump, 73, told reporters on Sunday that his Easter comment “was just an aspiration,” adding that he hopes the U.S. will “be well on our way to recovery” by June 1.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.