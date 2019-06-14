From Pancakes to Pool Time: How the People Celeb Parents Squad Celebrates Father's Day

“Father’s Day is the only day of the year that my poor husband gets to sleep in. He leaves the house for work at 4:00 a.m. every weekday and insists I sleep in on weekends – so he is up with the kids at 6:00 a.m. on weekends too. He’ll even set an alarm for 5:30 so he can get up before the kids do and get the house clean.

Father’s Day is the only day I can convince him to let me get up with the kids. He’ll ‘sleep in’ until 7:00 a.m. and then we spend the day loving on him. If that isn’t a super dad, then I don’t know what is. We are so lucky to have him.”

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno are parents to Molly, 2½, and Riley, 1. She is a TV host and personality, and former star of the Bachelorette, whose lifestyle site is Ali Luvs.