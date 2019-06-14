From Pancakes to Pool Time: How the People Celeb Parents Squad Celebrates Father's Day

Eric Winter
“I would say my Father’s Day tradition has been simple, but I’m a simple guy. The last few years my wife has helped the kids make me breakfast, my favorite meal of the day, and then they take me out for a special day of family time.
Honestly for me, I just love to have an exciting and active day with the kids. I love to be outdoors and play sports with them. I also love tennis shoes, and my wife and kids know that, so they usually surprise me with a new pair of shoes!”
Eric Winter (pictured at left with his dad, Wayne) and his wife Roselyn Sanchez are parents to daughter Sebella 7, and son Dylan, 18 months. He is an actor who stars on The Rookie on ABC; he also has a children’s book, Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha.
Jessie James Decker
“I make a big pancake breakfast and smother Eric with lots of attention. He’s already the king of this castle, but we make him feel even more loved on this special day.”
Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker are parents to sons Forrest Bradley, 14 months, and Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr., 3 1/2, and daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 5. She is a singer, cookbook author and clothing and shoe designer.
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno
“Father’s Day is the only day of the year that my poor husband gets to sleep in. He leaves the house for work at 4:00 a.m. every weekday and insists I sleep in on weekends – so he is up with the kids at 6:00 a.m. on weekends too. He’ll even set an alarm for 5:30 so he can get up before the kids do and get the house clean.
Father’s Day is the only day I can convince him to let me get up with the kids. He’ll ‘sleep in’ until 7:00 a.m. and then we spend the day loving on him. If that isn’t a super dad, then I don’t know what is. We are so lucky to have him.”
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno are parents to Molly, 2½, and Riley, 1. She is a TV host and personality, and former star of the Bachelorette, whose lifestyle site is Ali Luvs.
Gail Simmons
“I don’t have Father’s Day traditions with my dad exactly, but we did have lots of other traditions all year round. One was making breakfast together on weekend mornings. He was never the cook in the family, but would take it upon himself to do so, and give my mom a break. He often made special dishes for my brothers and I like chocolate-flavored cream of wheat or homemade apple sauce drizzled with fresh cream.
They were treats I will always remember as made only by him, and now that I have kids whenever he visits he makes the same breakfasts for them too. It’s quality time we all enjoy together and my both children love it as much as I do.”
Gail Simmons (pictured with her dad, Ivor) and her husband Jeremy Abrahms are parent to daughter Dahlia, 5, and son Kole, 1. She is a Top Chef judge and author of the cookbook Bringing it Home, and will be appearing at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict
“My dad would always BBQ in the backyard. I would love to see him do what he loved and that was cook. This is one of the reasons why I love to cook myself. I would just watch him prepare and we would have the best father and daughter conversations. So with that said, I love to cook with my children creating awesome memories.”
Tia Mowry-Hardrict (pictured with her dad Timothy) and husband Cory Hardrict are parents to son Cree, 7, and daughter Cairo, 13 months. She is an actress whose next project is Netflix’s Family Reunion. Her YouTube channel is Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave
“For Father’s Day, the kiddos and I love to combine all of Edwin’s favorite activities for a day of celebrating him. Since it’s a Sunday, we go to church, then a fun family brunch, following by some sun, music and swimming to end the day on an active note.”
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is a star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and an accountability coach with celebrity clients. She and her husband Edwin Arroyave have two children together, daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 4, and she is stepmother to Arroyave’s 10-year-old daughter Isabella.