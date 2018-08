“The best parenting advice I’ve ever gotten was from my sister Raya. She told me that the most important and best money I will ever spend is on childcare – even if it’s expensive and hard to budget for. For instance, she told me that she spends more on childcare then on her mortgage. And to be completely honest with you guys, she and her family make just enough to get by. I think that rings true for many people – working just to pay for childcare. And that’s just so her children go to daycare in the four days a week so she can work – even on the days she works at home. But she is so right! It truly is the best money you can spend. We just invested in childcare for the first time this past month and the sanity that it’s brought back into my life is worth every penny. That doesn’t mean parenting is easy now. It’s far from it. I went from completely losing my mind to only being mildly overwhelmed each day. Ha! And I’ll take the latter!”

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno are parents to daughter Molly, 2, and son Riley, 2 months. She is a lifestyle blogger and an alumna of The Bachelorette, and is currently partnering with Philips Avent to bring you her favorite product picks.