From your love of a new photos of Beyoncé‘s growing daughter Blue Ivy to your sadness over the suicide of country star Mindy McCready, readers responded to what made them mad, sad and also what kept them laughing out loud.

There is no doubt that baby Blue Ivy is a Daddy’s girl as new snaps of the child and her mother Beyoncé revealed this week. While her famous parents have kept her out of the spotlight, a photo of Blue Ivy, now 1, was apparently leaked from Beyoncé’s HBO documentary, showing mom and daughter sharing the same photogenic smile.

Meanwhile, seeing Taylor Swift in a very Beyoncé-esque costume at the Brit Awards drew some amusement from readers who wondered if Sasha Fierce now has a pop-country cousin.

Chaz Bono has quickly followed through on his goal to lose significant weight, and readers were wowed by inspirational photos that saw him significantly trimmer and 43 pounds lighter. “I’ve been sticking to a really strict diet,” he tells PEOPLE. “It’s not any type of starvation thing. I’m just cutting out a lot of stuff and eating primarily protein and vegetables and fruit.”

Readers told us they were angered by Kim Kardashian‘s maternity style as she continues her habit of wearing tight-fitting fashion, even as her pregnancy has moved into its second trimester. Mom-to-be Kardashian, 32, defended her hourglass shape and its limitations with clothes. “I think because I have big boobs it could make me look heavier if I don’t, like, show off my waist or something,” she told Du Jour magazine.

Country singer Mindy McCready’s tragic suicide at 37 saddened readers. After years of dealing with addiction and legal problems, McCready killed herself at her Arkansas home, leaving behind son Zander, 6, with her ex Billy McKnight, and son Zayne, just 10 months.