Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado Says Baby Girl Is 'Thriving' on Tour: 'Everyone's Obsessed' (Exclusive)

Kirstin Maldonado is pulling double duty as both a mom and performer while on tour with famed a cappella group, Pentatonix.

The new mom, who welcomed daughter Elliana Violet with fiancé Ben Hausdorff in June, has been touring the world with her baby girl in tow, opening up to PEOPLE about why the experience has been "really special."

Maldonado says one of the "coolest" parts of having daughter Elliana on tour with the group is getting to witness her milestones across the globe.

"We're in different places all the time which makes those memories stronger in a way," she shares. "Her first train was in Japan, the bullet train, and first crawls in Fiji. It feels like she is the most well-traveled baby at this age maybe ever."

The musician, who performs alongside vocalists Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee and Kevin Olusola, says it's also "crazy" to look back at her daughter's milestones as Elliana continues to grow up on tour.

"I was just looking back, about a month ago, and there was a video of when she first started crawling. And now, I held her hands, but she was walking down the hallway with me in the dressing room. And everyone was cheering, and I was just like, 'This is so crazy.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maldonado says having her daughter on tour wouldn't be possible without the support of a nanny, her fellow Pentatonix members and fiancé Hausdorff, who is also the videographer on tour.

"I feel like Kevin gives her love because he's a dad, so he's always engaging her. Matt's always picking her up and loving on her, and Mitch is always being sweet. Scott is like remixing all her baby tunes," she shares. "They all get really awesome time with her."

"She's definitely a very loved baby, obviously, from parents, but also from the entire tour. It's awesome," she continues.

And while everyone loves having Elliana on tour, the almost 1-year-old is also "thriving" in her own right.

"She loves meeting people and is super social, so the tour has been a breeze for her," says Maldonado. "She gets over jet lag faster than all of us, and she's just really thriving on the road. I'm just so thankful for that because it would be really hard if she wasn't."

With Elliana's first birthday around the corner, Maldonado and Hausdorff are already planning a way to celebrate on the road.

"We're going to have her first birthday. We call her Bun — when we were in Japan, some fans took a picture of her arm, because her arm was like these little rolls. They said that it looked like a bun or a long bread situation. So, we're going to do a Paris-themed birthday and have little baked goods and buns," says the new mom.

"I have to buy her a cute Parisian outfit!" she laughs.

Pentatonix will continue their global tour with a 24-city North America run this August. Fans can grab tickets now at Ticketmaster.com.