Penn Badgley's Toddler Recognized Him When the Actor Accidentally Turned on 'You' : 'Really Crazy'

Penn Badgley rushed to make sure his toddler didn't get a glimpse of him in character as a serial killer

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 01:45 PM
Penn Badgley attends the 36th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala After Party
Penn Badgley. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Penn Badgley is sending a message to all fellow parents of pandemic babies: it gets better.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the You star, 36, talked about life at home with his 2½-year-old son, whom he shares with wife Domino Kirke.

"Well, he's a pandemic kid, so anybody who has kids, it's a joy," he said carefully. "It's an immense — I mean, it's wild. It's lovely."

Starting to laugh, he added, "It's great. It's a challenge."

"Shout out to all the parents. It gets better," Badgley — who is also stepdad to Kirke's 13-year-old son — laughed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fallon asked if the toddler "knows his daddy plays a serial killer," which prompted the Gossip Girl alum to recall a recent incident with his son.

"There was recently a day when I was doing something sweet with him, on my lap. And then I sat on the remote. You wouldn't think this, but it goes right to Netflix on the TV, and my face was right on the TV," he explained.

"And he was like, 'Daddy!' while I started to race around because the next thing he was going to see was something really crazy."

You's Ed Speleers
Courtesy of Netflix

The actor rushed and was able to prevent things from getting worse, while Fallon joked he should have yelled at Siri to play Bluey.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the Netflix hit's fourth season last month, British actor Ed Speleers said that there were plenty of similarities for him and Badgley to connect over from the very beginning.

"I can't speak for Penn himself, but I absolutely loved working with him from start to finish," the Downton Abbey alum told PEOPLE. "I feel that we got on very well. We were a similar age. We're both dads. We connected a lot over that and music and football. And I feel that we pushed each other and we respected each other."

Speleers shares a daughter, born in 2018, and son Jude, 8, with wife Asia Macey.

Related Articles
Ed Speleers attends the Starz Premiere event for "Outlander" Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California., Penn Badgley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Newcomer Ed Speleers Says He and Costar Penn Badgley 'Bonded' over Fatherhood: 'We Connected'
Penn Badgley attends the 36th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala After Party
Penn Badgley Downplays Backlash to Request for Less Sex on 'You', Says Comments Were 'Blown out of Proportion'
You's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
'You' 's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
YOU penn badgley
Penn Badgley Wants 'Greater Resolution' for 'You' — and Explains Why Joe's New Path Is a 'Terrifying Prospect'
Everything to Know About Ed Speleers
Everything to Know About 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers
YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in YOU
Penn Badgley Asks Jeffrey Dahmer Obsessives to Look 'Inside,' Puts New Fixations 'on the Shoulders of Netflix'
https://www.tiktok.com/@iampennbadgley/video/7198256804227288362?_r=1&_t=8ZmMXhI0ghS
Penn Badgley Confronts His 'You' Character Joe Goldberg in Hilarious TikTok: 'Don't Kill People!'
https://www.instagram.com/kykelce/. Kylie Kelce/Instagram
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Celebrate Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday with Homemade Bluey Cake
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You.
Behind the Scenes of 'You': The Show's Production Designer Shares Secrets of Joe's London Flat
Jenna Ortega for Elle Magazine
Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Being Single: 'The Idea of Relationships Stresses Me Out'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Defends Stance on Not Doing Intimacy Scenes: 'That Aspect of Hollywood Has Been Very Disturbing'
You's Ed Speleers
'You' Season 4 Newcomer Ed Speleers Talks Through His Character Rhys's Surprisingly Twisty Arc
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley Recalls 'Night-and-Day' Change in His Profile While Dating 'Gossip Girl' Costar Blake Lively
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Says His Heart Stopped Repeatedly as a Premature Baby: My Mom Had to 'Resuscitate Me'