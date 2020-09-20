He's Here! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Welcome Their First Child

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke previously endured "two miscarriages in a row" before the arrival of their first child

By Robyn Merrett
September 20, 2020 07:10 PM
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Welcome to the world, baby Badgley!

Domino Kirke gave birth to her and husband Penn Badgley's first child — a baby boy— on Aug. 11, she shared on Instagram Sunday.

"His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum," she shared, along with a photo of the placenta which was printed on a piece of paper.

Badgley, 33, and Kirke, 36, began dating in 2014. They married in February 2017 during a small courthouse ceremony attended by the bride's family members, including sisters Jemima Kirke and Lola Kirke.

Kirke, a singer and doula, announced her pregnancy in February, revealing that she previously endured "two miscarriages in a row" before their baby's arrival.

The miscarriages left the couple feeling "ready to call it."

"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," wrote Kirke, who's also mom to son Cassius Riley, born in 2009. "As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries," she continued. "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Kirke addressed her unborn child in conclusion, writing, "You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one. Thank you."

Penn Badgley (R) and Domino Kirke
Penn Badgley/Instagram

Lola shared a family snap from the day on Instagram with the caption, "When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."

Badgley (who has studied the Bahá'í faith) opened up about his affection for his wife in a September 2018 interview with PEOPLE, saying, "I don't think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love."

"[Domino and I] very much had a romantic beginning, and I think that you discover in marriage that what sustains a marriage for decades — there are less and less people who can tell us this — but I think it has something to do with [divine] love," added the star.

