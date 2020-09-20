Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke previously endured "two miscarriages in a row" before the arrival of their first child

He's Here! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Welcome Their First Child

Welcome to the world, baby Badgley!

Domino Kirke gave birth to her and husband Penn Badgley's first child — a baby boy— on Aug. 11, she shared on Instagram Sunday.

"His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum," she shared, along with a photo of the placenta which was printed on a piece of paper.

Badgley, 33, and Kirke, 36, began dating in 2014. They married in February 2017 during a small courthouse ceremony attended by the bride's family members, including sisters Jemima Kirke and Lola Kirke.

Kirke, a singer and doula, announced her pregnancy in February, revealing that she previously endured "two miscarriages in a row" before their baby's arrival.

The miscarriages left the couple feeling "ready to call it."

"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," wrote Kirke, who's also mom to son Cassius Riley, born in 2009. "As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries," she continued. "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Kirke addressed her unborn child in conclusion, writing, "You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one. Thank you."

Image zoom Penn Badgley (R) and Domino Kirke Penn Badgley/Instagram

Lola shared a family snap from the day on Instagram with the caption, "When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."

Badgley (who has studied the Bahá'í faith) opened up about his affection for his wife in a September 2018 interview with PEOPLE, saying, "I don't think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love."