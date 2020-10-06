Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcomed their first child in August

Proud Papa! Penn Badgley Smiles with His Baby Son in Sweet Photo Shared by Wife Domino Kirke

By the looks of it, Penn Badgley couldn't be more in love with his little guy.

The You actor, 33, is gazing down lovingly at his 8-week-old son in a sweet photo shared by wife Domino Kirke to Instagram on Monday.

Dressed in a green-and-white striped onesie, the baby boy rests against a cushion as he peers up curiously at his dad, who is wearing a black face mask pulled down around his chin for the moment.

Kirke, 36, captioned the adorable snapshot with a simple heart emoji.

Kirke gave birth to her and Badgley's first child on Aug. 11, she announced on Instagram last month.

"His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum #placentaart," she shared, along with a photo of the placenta that was printed on a piece of paper.

Badgley and Kirke began dating in 2014. They married in February 2017 during a small courthouse ceremony attended by the bride's family members, including sisters Jemima Kirke and Lola Kirke.

Kirke, a singer and doula, announced her pregnancy in February, revealing that she had previously endured "two miscarriages in a row" before conceiving their baby.

The pregnancy losses left the couple feeling "ready to call it."

"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," wrote Kirke, who's also mom to son Cassius Riley, born in 2009. "As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries," she said at the time. "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."