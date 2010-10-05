Penélope Cruz Shows Off Baby Bump in London

The actress, who is five months pregnant, flashes a sneak peek at London's Heathrow Airport
By People Staff October 05, 2010 10:30 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Xposure

Five months pregnant, and still very much on the go.

Penélope Cruz was photographed Monday making her way through London’s Heathrow Airport, with a very visible baby bump growing beneath her sheer black-lace maternity shirt.

Cruz, 36, is expecting her first child this winter with husband Javier Bardem. The couple confirmed the pregnancy last month.
Tim Nudd

RELATED: Javier Bardem Breaks Silence on Penélope Cruz’s Pregnancy

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com