Penélope Cruz Shows Off Baby Bump in London
The actress, who is five months pregnant, flashes a sneak peek at London's Heathrow Airport
Five months pregnant, and still very much on the go.
Penélope Cruz was photographed Monday making her way through London’s Heathrow Airport, with a very visible baby bump growing beneath her sheer black-lace maternity shirt.
Cruz, 36, is expecting her first child this winter with husband Javier Bardem. The couple confirmed the pregnancy last month.
