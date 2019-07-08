Penelope Is 7! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wish Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Happy Birthday

Penelope Scotland is the birthday girl!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s middle child and only daughter turned 7 on Monday, when her aunt and grandma both took to social media to send their best to their oldest niece and granddaughter, respectively.

Kris Jenner was the first to express her love for Penelope, sharing a series of snapshots early Monday morning of the little girl over the years posing solo plus with Jenner, younger brother Reign Aston, 4½, and cousin North, 6.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope!” Jenner, 63, captioned her post. “You are the sunshine of our lives and I am so blessed to have you to love and watch you grow up!!! Thank you for bringing me so much joy and being the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and cousin!!! I love you so much my little P … “

Sharing the same image of niece Penelope and daughter North to her Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian West wrote, “Best Friends Forever,” captioning another of the girls lounging outdoors together, “My sweet baby P! I love you more than you could ever imagine! Happy Birthday!”

Kardashian, 40, shared her mixed emotions over her daughter’s newest age milestone on Sunday evening, sharing a collection of photos of Penelope to her Instagram Story.

“My baby girl turns 7 tomorrow,” she wrote on top of a sweet throwback snapshot of a toddler-age Penelope with cake frosting on her face, adding a string of crying emojis.

“Gonna go cry myself to sleep,” the Poosh founder captioned the final image, of her little girl wearing a sequined captain’s hat while inside a shoe closet.

Image zoom Penelope Disick

Penelope celebrated her birthday last month alongside North, who turned 6, at a joint Candy Land-themed bash held in Kardashian’s backyard. The cute cousins frolicked among a colorful sweets explosion, revealed a post on Poosh, wearing coordinating rainbow outfits and indulging in a variety of treats.

Aside from Kardashian, Jenner and Kardashian West, 38, Penelope’s dad Disick, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, plus the girls’ aunt Khloé Kardashian (with 14-month-old daughter True) were also in attendance.

In addition to the Candy Castle (“a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory,” the post shared), other details from the sunny outdoor soirée included a “candy costume playhouse,” tons of colorful balloons, a Dragon’s Breath dessert, a “candy bounce house,” face painting and even a station where kids could design their own “candy sunglasses” from Gap Kids.

And of course, no one left empty-handed. Favors included “the most diverse offering of Barbies,” tie-dye shirts and yummy edible take-homes courtesy of Sugar Factory.